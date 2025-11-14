Ambitious music venue makes a day at the opera a walk in the park

Apparently, one amazing music venue just isn't enough for Hamburg, Germany. The city already boasts the Elbphilharmonie – one of the world's most notable concert halls – and now it's lining up a second. The Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has revealed plans for a new state opera house, which will allow Hamburgers to enjoy a stroll in a park and watch a ballet at the same venue.

The Hamburg State Opera will host both the State Opera and the Hamburg Ballet, and will be situated on the city's evolving waterfront. Looking vaguely ship-shaped in the above render, BIG envisions it as an island with "a landscape of concentric terraces – emanating like soundwaves from a central beating heart of music." More practically, its novel design will allow visitors to enjoy the landscaping or even to peek backstage at the busy behind-the-scenes areas of the opera house.

"Shaped by the movement of the water, the surrounding park is designed by BIG Landscape and manages storm surges through sloping terraces, vegetated dunes, and wetland gardens that slow and absorb the flow," explains the studio. "Basins collect and retain rainwater, creating habitats for amphibians, aquatic plants, and local species. The combination of tidal zones, resilient vegetation, and permeable surfaces supports biodiversity and forms a living landscape that adapts to the changing rhythms of the Elbe."

The Hamburg State Opera's main hall is envisioned as concentric circles of timber Yanis Amasri

Though the exterior focus is on its heavily landscaped park area, the use of wood inside will be notable too. The main hall will be situated at the heart of the project, and made up of concentric wooden rings, shaping the hall and its balconies, and providing superb acoustics and views to the stage.

Stone pavements from the park will continue into the main foyer, which will host two large central timber staircases. All main floors will have direct access to outdoor terraces, which will double as event spaces or casual hangout areas when the weather permits.

BIG was commissioned to design the Hamburg State Opera following an international design competition. We've no word yet on when it's expected to host its first audience. The project joins other high-profile music venues by the studio, including the Vltava Philharmonic Hall and the National Theatre of Albania.

Source: BIG