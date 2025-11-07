Blending architecture and mountains – a crystal-inspired bivouac for the Alps

Carlo Ratti Associati (CRA) has long been taking a fresh and creative approach to combining man-made structures with nature. This time around, the architectural firm has literally taken its work to new heights, with a digitally fabricated bivouac designed for the Italian Alps.

Some of CRA's past nature-incorporating projects have included everything from a farmhouse built around a 60-year-old tree to an office building in the heart of Milan covered in greenery and a vineyard. And in fact, this isn't CRA’s first alpine project. The firm previously worked on the masterplan for the Cervinia ski resort, but this bivouac is definitely a step in a new direction.

Traditional mountain bivouacs are simple, sturdy structures, often painted in bright colors to stay visible in cloudy weather – essentially just walls to protect climbers and trekkers when conditions turn dangerous.

The main reason for this simplicity is that bivouacs are built on location. Assembling them at high altitude with limited tools and materials only allows for practical solutions. CRA took a very different approach in its work: this bivouac will be built off-site and then airlifted to the mountains. The designers therefore had much more freedom to balance practicality with aesthetics.

The bivouac features a huge glass facade Carlo Ratti Associati

"Unfortunately, today bivouacs often look like airships that have landed on our beautiful alpine landscapes. Here we took the opposite approach: a structure that blends as much as possible with the surroundings," explained Carlo Ratti, co-founder of CRA. "Great 20th-century Italian architect Gio Ponti once said that architecture is 'like a crystal.' We took that literally in this design, using digital fabrication to design a bivouac as if it were part of the natural rock formations that shape the Alps."

The structure is made of cross-laminated timber, metal and aerogel, and features a huge glass facade that opens onto a breathtaking mountain view. The designers attempted to create not just a safe shelter, but a sustainable, long-lasting space that allows mountaineers to fully immerse themselves in nature.

The interior of the shelter is divided into different levels Carlo Ratti Associati

CRA’s studio is based in the Alpine city of Turin, so naturally many team members are experienced climbers who understand firsthand how to prioritize safety and sustainability at high altitudes.

The bivouac was designed with a circular approach to energy and materials. A 5-kW photovoltaic system with energy storage generates enough power for all essential needs. There's also an air condensation mechanism that produces a few liters of potable water daily, along with a stable Wi-Fi connection.

What's more, the bivouac can automatically activate a bright red light in low visibility conditions, to ensure mountaineers are able to see the building from a distance.

The bivouac can automatically illuminate red to make itself more visible in inclement conditions Carlo Ratti Associati

And despite having limited interior space and an unusual form, the nine-occupant shelter makes efficient use of that space.

“Internally, the structure is zoned for separate functions: one side is dedicated to sleeping units, while another houses cooking facilities and support equipment, including an atmospheric-water generator, induction heater, and other systems," CRA Editorial Officer, Davis Evans Woodburne told us. "Intermediate steps or levels create spaces for resting or meditation in front of the glazed facade."

The project will be first presented at the urban pavilion during the 2026 Winter Olympics, then subsequently airlifted to its permanent location in the Italian Alps. The site hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, but Davis explained what factors CRA is taking into consideration.

“We conducted 3D scans with LiDAR instruments across the Alps, but the exact location is still being finalized as we complete technical analysis and permitting," he said. "Safety is the top priority, ensuring a dependable shelter on a well-used route. At the same time, we aim to integrate the structure with the landscape and temper the 'spaceship' aesthetic often seen in high-altitude huts, which can feel out of tune with their natural surroundings."

The exact location for the bivouac is still being finalized Carlo Ratti Associati

Given the complexity of the project, we were wondering if it will remain a one-of-a-kind experiment or if it could potentially be used as a model for future alpine designs.

“I see it as a model," said Woodburne. "While this project is site-specific, its components, energy logic, and assembly sequence are designed to be replicable."

With that, CRA’s crystal-inspired bivouac may mark the beginning of a new generation of alpine architecture.

Source: Carlo Ratti Associati

