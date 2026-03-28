Hillside wellness complex melts into its coastal location

A leisure and wellness complex by Indian architectural firm Sanjay Puri Architects has been completed in Anjarle, Maharashtra. Dubbed Crest Nine, the project has turned a steep hillside plot into a luxury health destination. Set on a sharply descending coastal site, the gated development works with the land’s existing topography, rather than erasing it.

Stepping away from traditional construction methods, such as cutting into the hill to make a flat surface from which to build, the architects designed the center so that it steps down with the slope. To achieve this style, the complex has been broken into a series of curved buildings that are connected by curated courtyards and ocean-view decks.

“The built form transitions dramatically from a simple curvilinear entrance facade into a sequence of parabolic volumes of varying heights,” says Sanjay Puri Architects. “These sculpted forms are interspersed with courtyards and landscaped pockets, creating a rhythmic interplay of built and open spaces.”

Locally sourced laterite stone walls provide texture and regional material identity Vinay Panjwani

Crest Nine is built using locally sourced laterite stone walls, a metal roof, and deep overhangs to protect the building and courtyards from strong sun and monsoon rains. From the road, the full scale of the project has been kept hidden. With the main entrance positioned above the building, visitors access the wellness center via a descending staircase and a gently curving ramp.

Several landscaped spaces are woven throughout the center, drawing light, air, and movement into the interior spaces.

“Integrated seamlessly with the existing terrain, the community centre is perceived as a series of interconnected volumes of varying scales, linked by landscaped open spaces that encourage social interaction and flexible use,” say the architects.

Three swimming pools, a health club, an open cafeteria, and a multifunctional deck are located on the lower level Vinay Panjwani

The project prioritizes natural ventilation, sunlight, and passive cooling, with about 70% of spaces not requiring air conditioning, which significantly reduces its carbon footprint.

Inside, Crest Nine boasts an indoor sports room, gymnasium, restaurant, bar, and four guest suites. At the heart of the center, an open staircase wraps around a circular courtyard and leads down to the lower level, where three swimming pools, a health club, an open cafeteria, and a multifunctional deck are located.

The Crest Nine project was completed in January 2026, following just over four years of design and construction. It spans approximately 32,000 sq ft (2,970 sq m) and was built at a reported cost of US$3.08 million.

Source: V2