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Architecture

Hillside wellness complex melts into its coastal location

By Bridget Borgobello
March 28, 2026
Hillside wellness complex melts into its coastal location
Ocean-view terraces connect interior spaces with the surrounding landscape
Ocean-view terraces connect interior spaces with the surrounding landscape
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Curved parabolic volumes step down the hillside, following the natural slope of the coastal site
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Curved parabolic volumes step down the hillside, following the natural slope of the coastal site
The stepped composition allows the building to integrate with the steep slope rather than dominate it
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The stepped composition allows the building to integrate with the steep slope rather than dominate it
Circulation pathways are framed by landscaped gardens that soften the building’s geometry
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Circulation pathways are framed by landscaped gardens that soften the building’s geometry
Broad ramps and stairways guide visitors gradually from the access road to the main plaza
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Broad ramps and stairways guide visitors gradually from the access road to the main plaza
Three swimming pools and a health club are located on the lower level, accessible via the courtyard stair
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Three swimming pools and a health club are located on the lower level, accessible via the courtyard stair
The complex demonstrates an integrated approach to sustainable construction, blending with its natural context
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The complex demonstrates an integrated approach to sustainable construction, blending with its natural context
Three swimming pools, a health club, an open cafeteria, and a multifunctional deck are located on the lower level
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Three swimming pools, a health club, an open cafeteria, and a multifunctional deck are located on the lower level
Locally sourced laterite stone walls provide texture and regional material identity
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Locally sourced laterite stone walls provide texture and regional material identity
The central stair wraps around a circular courtyard, linking upper and lower levels
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The central stair wraps around a circular courtyard, linking upper and lower levels
Minimalist interior finishes emphasize natural light and the surrounding coastal views
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Minimalist interior finishes emphasize natural light and the surrounding coastal views
Open-air decks allow social interaction and leisure activities outside enclosed rooms
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Open-air decks allow social interaction and leisure activities outside enclosed rooms
Deep overhangs protect outdoor decks from sun and monsoon rain
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Deep overhangs protect outdoor decks from sun and monsoon rain
Visitors access the wellness center via a descending staircase and a gently curving ramp
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Visitors access the wellness center via a descending staircase and a gently curving ramp
The project prioritizes natural ventilation, sunlight, and passive cooling
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The project prioritizes natural ventilation, sunlight, and passive cooling
Four guest suites are arranged along curving decks with expansive sea views
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Four guest suites are arranged along curving decks with expansive sea views
The complex has been broken into a series of curved buildings
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The complex has been broken into a series of curved buildings
Lounge area at Crest Nine
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Lounge area at Crest Nine
Indoor sports room and gymnasium occupy one of the upper volumes, opening onto terraces
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Indoor sports room and gymnasium occupy one of the upper volumes, opening onto terraces
Landscaped courtyards introduce daylight and ventilation into the complex
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Landscaped courtyards introduce daylight and ventilation into the complex
Ocean-view terraces connect interior spaces with the surrounding landscape
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Ocean-view terraces connect interior spaces with the surrounding landscape
View gallery - 20 images

A leisure and wellness complex by Indian architectural firm Sanjay Puri Architects has been completed in Anjarle, Maharashtra. Dubbed Crest Nine, the project has turned a steep hillside plot into a luxury health destination. Set on a sharply descending coastal site, the gated development works with the land’s existing topography, rather than erasing it.

Stepping away from traditional construction methods, such as cutting into the hill to make a flat surface from which to build, the architects designed the center so that it steps down with the slope. To achieve this style, the complex has been broken into a series of curved buildings that are connected by curated courtyards and ocean-view decks.

“The built form transitions dramatically from a simple curvilinear entrance facade into a sequence of parabolic volumes of varying heights,” says Sanjay Puri Architects. “These sculpted forms are interspersed with courtyards and landscaped pockets, creating a rhythmic interplay of built and open spaces.”

Locally sourced laterite stone walls provide texture and regional material identity
Locally sourced laterite stone walls provide texture and regional material identity

Crest Nine is built using locally sourced laterite stone walls, a metal roof, and deep overhangs to protect the building and courtyards from strong sun and monsoon rains. From the road, the full scale of the project has been kept hidden. With the main entrance positioned above the building, visitors access the wellness center via a descending staircase and a gently curving ramp.

Several landscaped spaces are woven throughout the center, drawing light, air, and movement into the interior spaces.

“Integrated seamlessly with the existing terrain, the community centre is perceived as a series of interconnected volumes of varying scales, linked by landscaped open spaces that encourage social interaction and flexible use,” say the architects.

Three swimming pools, a health club, an open cafeteria, and a multifunctional deck are located on the lower level
Three swimming pools, a health club, an open cafeteria, and a multifunctional deck are located on the lower level

The project prioritizes natural ventilation, sunlight, and passive cooling, with about 70% of spaces not requiring air conditioning, which significantly reduces its carbon footprint.

Inside, Crest Nine boasts an indoor sports room, gymnasium, restaurant, bar, and four guest suites. At the heart of the center, an open staircase wraps around a circular courtyard and leads down to the lower level, where three swimming pools, a health club, an open cafeteria, and a multifunctional deck are located.

The Crest Nine project was completed in January 2026, following just over four years of design and construction. It spans approximately 32,000 sq ft (2,970 sq m) and was built at a reported cost of US$3.08 million.

Source: V2

View gallery - 20 images

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Architecturesustainable designIndia
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Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

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