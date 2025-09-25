© 2025 New Atlas
Architecture

Architects reveal new model for urban living where desert meets forest

By Bridget Borgobello
September 25, 2025
Architects reveal new model for urban living where desert meets forest
Ghaf Woods Experience Centre seems to grow organically from the terrain
Ghaf Woods Experience Centre seems to grow organically from the terrain
View 24 Images
Flowing facades echo the desert dunes in sculptural form
1/24
Flowing facades echo the desert dunes in sculptural form
Light and shadow animate the façade throughout the day
2/24
Light and shadow animate the façade throughout the day
Ghaf Woods Experience Centre seems to grow organically from the terrain
3/24
Ghaf Woods Experience Centre seems to grow organically from the terrain
Ghaf Woods Experience Centre mirrors the shifting sands of its surroundings
4/24
Ghaf Woods Experience Centre mirrors the shifting sands of its surroundings
Curved surfaces soften the architectural expression into a natural gesture
5/24
Curved surfaces soften the architectural expression into a natural gesture
Floor-to-ceiling glazing opens the building to forest and sky
6/24
Floor-to-ceiling glazing opens the building to forest and sky
The southern façade invites the landscape into the interior
7/24
The southern façade invites the landscape into the interior
The architecture balances monumentality with intimacy
8/24
The architecture balances monumentality with intimacy
Spatial design encourages discovery at every turn
9/24
Spatial design encourages discovery at every turn
Every detail contributes to the narrative of ecological living
10/24
Every detail contributes to the narrative of ecological living
Reflections in water features double the sense of immersion
11/24
Reflections in water features double the sense of immersion
Ghaf Woods Experience Centre is designed to embody harmony between nature and community
12/24
Ghaf Woods Experience Centre is designed to embody harmony between nature and community
Warm tones and natural textures echo the forest beyond
13/24
Warm tones and natural textures echo the forest beyond
Landscape nodes connect people back to nature
14/24
Landscape nodes connect people back to nature
Native species reinforce the resilience of the ecosystem
15/24
Native species reinforce the resilience of the ecosystem
Extended eaves enhance both shade and elegance
16/24
Extended eaves enhance both shade and elegance
An amphitheater invites both gathering and contemplation
17/24
An amphitheater invites both gathering and contemplation
Ghaf Woods Experience Centre is innovation framed through the lens of sustainability
18/24
Ghaf Woods Experience Centre is innovation framed through the lens of sustainability
Landscaped woodland leads visitors into a serene retreat
19/24
Landscaped woodland leads visitors into a serene retreat
Interiors are shaped as much by experience as by form
20/24
Interiors are shaped as much by experience as by form
Light-filled rooms create a sense of calm and expansion
21/24
Light-filled rooms create a sense of calm and expansion
A VR suite transports visitors into future forest living
22/24
A VR suite transports visitors into future forest living
Ghaf Woods Experience Centre is more than a building — a vision of future living
23/24
Ghaf Woods Experience Centre is more than a building — a vision of future living
Ghaf Woods Experience Centre is both retreat and connection point for the city
24/24
Ghaf Woods Experience Centre is both retreat and connection point for the city
View gallery - 24 images

A new landmark has opened in Dubai that brings together desert architecture and forest living. Designed by Beijing-based architecture studio aoe, working in collaboration with Dubai’s STUDIOI, the Ghaf Woods Experience Centre serves as an introduction to what's being described as the city’s first forest-integrated residential community.

Positioned close to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Highway and within reach of Global Village, the 450-sq-m (4,844-sq-ft) development, while central, maintains a retreat-like atmosphere. Visitors enter via a series of forest landscaped drives, with the building revealing itself gradually, giving importance to its community philosophy of “living in harmony with nature.”

“More than an architectural achievement, the Ghaf Woods Experience Centre represents a paradigm shift: a move toward biophilic design, low-carbon lifestyles, and sustainable, community-first development,” says aoe. “It is a beacon of what living in harmony with nature can look like, offering first-row forest living, where nature and lifestyle exist in perfect balance, setting a new standard for human wellbeing and environmental stewardship.”

Native species reinforce the resilience of the ecosystem
Native species reinforce the resilience of the ecosystem

The structure itself takes cues from the shifting sand dunes of the surrounding landscape. Its exterior is wrapped in stepped glass-fiber concrete panels, which rise and fall in a flowing rhythm. Large areas of glazing on the south side open views toward water features and a canopy of newly planted woodland. Extended rooflines provide shade, while passive cooling is supported by an integrated water element.

Inside, the center acts as both exhibition and experience space. Installations include a light-filled tunnel, curated displays that showcase sustainable materials and technologies, and a virtual reality suite that allows potential residents to explore the wider Ghaf Woods masterplan. The interior has been kept open and flexible, with the possibility to host cultural programming and community events in the future.

Extended eaves enhance both shade and elegance
Extended eaves enhance both shade and elegance

The landscape surrounding the center has been designed as a sequence of outdoor spaces, from an amphitheater and event plaza to quieter garden areas for reflection. Each is positioned to encourage interaction with nature while also serving as gathering points for the community.

The Ghaf Woods Experience Centre is now open to the public six days a week, offering a preview of what this new community aims to deliver: an urban lifestyle more closely integrated with the rhythms of landscape and ecology.

Source: studio aoe via v2com

View gallery - 24 images

Tags

ArchitectureDubaiEco-TownUrban Planning
No comments
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!