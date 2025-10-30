© 2025 New Atlas
Saxophone-inspired skyscrapers punctuated by dramatic golden skybridge

By Adam Williams
October 30, 2025
The Sax will be an eye-catching addition to the skyline in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and is part of a wider redevelopment of its Rijnhaven harbor area
Construction is underway on an eye-catching new project that promises to put a musical twist on sky high living. Named the Sax, it will consist of a pair of residential skyscrapers that are connected by a large skybridge high above the ground.

Named for its "saxophone-like silhouette" – which, if you look at it from a Minecraft or Tetris perspective kind of makes sense – the Sax is designed by MVRDV and will be a striking addition to the skyline in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. It's the final part of a larger redevelopment of the Rijnhaven harbor area that also includes the FOR floating office.

The larger of the two buildings, dubbed Havana, will rise to a height of 180 m (590 ft), while the shorter one, Philadelphia, will reach a more modest 82 m (269 ft). They will feature an attractive metallic facade that changes appearance depending on the light and angle they are viewed from, and will be broken up by the gold-colored beam-like skybridge.

This will contain six floors of residential units and a rooftop terrace available to all residents, offering excellent views of the local area. The smaller tower will have its own rooftop terrace too.

"The building's distinctive saxophone-inspired silhouette, along with the facade design that undulates as it approaches the top of the towers, illustrates the jazzy character of Rotterdam," explains MVRDV. "The building blends with its surroundings, and from different angles, light falling on the facade creates a constantly changing effect, enhanced by the interplay of bay windows and undulating balconies."

In total, the two towers and the skybridge will host 916 apartments, most of which will be rental units. The plinth of the building will include parking spaces for almost 2,000 bicycles and there will also be a fully automated parking garage for cars underground, as well as sports facilities, retail space and restaurants on ground floor.

The Sax is being developed by BPD and preliminary construction work has just begun on the project. It's expected to be completed in 2030.

Source: MVRDV

