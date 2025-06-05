© 2025 New Atlas
Architecture

USA starts construction on world's new tallest timber tower within days

By Adam Williams
June 05, 2025
USA starts construction on world's new tallest timber tower within days
Construction of the Neutral 1005 N Edison St is due to begin on June 16 and will be the tallest timber building in the world once complete
Construction of the Neutral 1005 N Edison St is due to begin on June 16 and will be the tallest timber building in the world once complete
View 5 Images
Construction of the Neutral 1005 N Edison St is due to begin on June 16 and will be the tallest timber building in the world once complete
1/5
Construction of the Neutral 1005 N Edison St is due to begin on June 16 and will be the tallest timber building in the world once complete
Neutral 1005 N Edison St will be located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
2/5
Neutral 1005 N Edison St will be located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Neutral 1005 N Edison St will consist of 31 floors, most of which will be taken up by residential space
3/5
Neutral 1005 N Edison St will consist of 31 floors, most of which will be taken up by residential space
Neutral 1005 N Edison St will feature greenery filled terrace areas
4/5
Neutral 1005 N Edison St will feature greenery filled terrace areas
Neutral 1005 N Edison St will include a swimming pool and fitness facilities
5/5
Neutral 1005 N Edison St will include a swimming pool and fitness facilities
View gallery - 5 images

The United States has a new center for tall timber towers – and it's not NYC or Chicago, as you might assume – but Milwaukee. The world's next tallest timber tower is due to begin construction in the Wisconsin city soon, near the current world record holder, the Ascent.

The project, named Neutral 1005 N Edison St, is being developed by the same company behind the Michael Green-designed Marcus Center tower. That building would actually be even taller once completed, however Neutral told us that it's still in the early stages of development, and there are no plans to begin construction any time soon.

The Wisconsin build will rise to a height of 375 ft (114.3 m), which is significantly taller than the Ascent's 284 ft (86.6 m). Its interior will consist of 31 of floors and 350 residences. These will be divided between studio apartments and homes with one to three bedrooms. Elsewhere in the tower will be retail space, a fitness center, health clinic, and other amenities, including lounge areas and private dining rooms.

Neutral 1005 N Edison St will feature greenery filled terrace areas
Neutral 1005 N Edison St will feature greenery filled terrace areas

The project will be primarily built using modern mass timber products like cross-laminated timber and glued laminated timber, though will almost certainly feature some sort of concrete reinforcement, most likely in the elevator and stair core, like the Ascent.

Boosting its sustainability credentials further, the tower is slated to receive the stringent Passive House green building certification, which requires a very high level of air-tightness and overall energy efficiency.

"The materials used to build Neutral Edison are estimated to reduce the embodied carbon footprint and energy consumption by over 45% compared to conventional buildings of the same typology and use," says Neutral's press release. "It will pursue Passive House certification following the PHIUS 2021 Core Standard, one of the leading and strictest certifications for energy-efficient buildings. Neutral Edison will also pursue Living Building Challenge 4.0 Core Certification, focused on sustainable buildings and overall resident well-being."

A groundbreaking ceremony is taking place on June 16, with construction expected to be completed sometime in 2027.

Sources: Neutral, Thornton Tomasetti

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionSkyscrapersTimbercross-laminated timberWorld's Tallest
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!