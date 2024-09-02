Porsche's new luxury tower pampers petrolheads – and their cars too

Tall buildings are the big new thing in car design, with Aston Martin, Bentley, and Bugatti among the most notable automakers to turn their expertise to architecture. Now another example comes from Porsche Design, which has revealed plans for a car-inspired tower that offers high-end luxury for both well-heeled petrolheads and their vehicle collections.

As its name suggests, the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok will be located in the Thai capital and is the brainchild of the design subsidiary of the German car manufacturer. It will rise to a height of 95 m (311 ft), so will be a substantial building but not some gigantic skyscraper like the Mercedes-Benz Places in Dubai.

The pedestal structure at the tower's base is modeled after Porsche's Mission R concept car, while at the top lies the Crown, which will host lighting designed to resemble lights on Porsche's sports cars. Additionally, its facade is inspired by the Porsche 911 Targa's roof mechanism and features an automated terrace door system to encourage easy indoor/outdoor living.

The Porsche Design Tower Bangkok will include private garage areas for owners to show off their car collections Porsche Design

The interior of the tower will consist of 21 floors and will lean into the car theme too. The so-called Passion Spaces garages are designed for residents to contain and maintain their beloved car collections. These spaces will also double as venues for social gatherings and other interests, and will be accessed by the Loop, which is a spiral car ramp. This is definitely a more practical way of doing things than the Miami Porsche Design Tower, which has a car elevator.

The residences themselves will be made up of 22 Sky Villas, spread over 21 floors and priced from US$15 million all the way up to $40 million each. For that kind of cash you'll get a massive residence measuring up to 1,135 sq m (over 12,000 sq ft), with luxury furniture, as well as custom kitchens, plus amenities like a swimming pool, a fitness center, and a business lounge.

The Porsche Design Tower Bangkok is being created in collaboration with Ananda Development and is expected to begin construction next year, with completion due in 2028.

Source: Porsche Design Tower Bangkok