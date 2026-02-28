© 2026 New Atlas
Visitor center embedded in extinct volcanic landscape

By Bridget Borgobello
February 27, 2026
A visitor center built within an extinct volcanic formation has been completed by architectural firm PLAT ASIA. Located in the Baiyinkulun Steppe & Volcano Tourism Resort of Inner Mongolia, China, the 3,532-square-meter (38,018-sq-ft) project minimizes its footprint on the fragile landscape, while focusing on soil erosion prevention.

The Volcano-In Visitor Center sits amid a150,000-year-old eroded landscape with 100 ancient volcanic craters. The PLAT ASIA architects chose to build within an existing excavation site in order to prevent further soil loss and protect the more sensitive parts of the landscape. Rather than avoiding unstable zones, the architects positioned the center to encourage soil recovery. The project is also raised slightly above the ground, to decrease its footprint and is supported by a steel foundation.

The exterior design of the project doesn't fight the horizon; it loops low to the ground in three rounded, uneven volumes that almost disappear into the steppe. The roof design boasts a soft arc to mitigate relentless winds that define this region. In addition, with winter temperatures plunging to -40 °C/F, the building relies on heavy-duty metal cladding and high-performance glazing to keep the interior comfortable.

Inside the structure, a main passageway guides visitors along the interior circuit. Its design features a central courtyard and floor-to-ceiling glass windows offering panoramic views. The overall project also integrates the use of local materials to connect visitors with the geological surroundings. Internal facilities include a series of exhibition galleries, a café and bookstore, administrative offices, and a restaurant. An open courtyard at the center provides space for temporary events, while a paved forecourt doubles as a gathering area. Tiered seating carved into a slope provides an informal place to sit and face the landscape.

The long-term impact of this project remains to be seen, balancing its environmental goals against the consequences of increased tourism. For now, the Volcano-In Visitor Center combines tourism infrastructure with education. Whether it ultimately protects the steppe as intended will become clearer only after years of weather, visitors, and shifting environmental conditions.

