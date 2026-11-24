This year's winner of the World Architecture Festival (WAF) World Building of the Year competition has been announced. Prestige University, by Sanjay Puri Architects, got the nod for its remarkable stepped roof design that doubles as an open-air auditorium.

Located in Indore, India, Prestige University sits within a 32-acre (13-hectare) campus. The building hosts the university's main administration offices, along with an auditorium, seminar halls, a library, and a cafeteria.

Its most distinctive feature is clearly its roof. To these western eyes it brings to mind an M.C. Escher drawing, but it actually has a much more local – and ancient – inspiration. It has been influenced by India's stepwells, which have existed for over 1,000 years, storing water and providing spaces for social interactions. Its intricate design incorporates 463 stepped platforms, which together form an enormous open-air auditorium with a total of 9,000 seats.

Prestige University is topped by an enormous stepped roof that doubles as an auditorium Vinay Panjwani

Inside, large, open and well-ventilated spaces combine with naturally lit courtyards, allowing indirect light to permeate within and reducing (albeit not removing) the need for air conditioning. This is crucial in a climate that varies from 30 °C to 40 °C (86 to 104 °F) for much of the year.

"The judges described the winner as integrating major construction with a landscape condition informed by intense heat, often resulting in the imposition of air-conditioning and similar systems," says Paul Finch, Programme Director of the World Architecture Festival. "In this case, analysis and manipulation of space in plan and section has produced an architecture which could seed future approaches to development which combine landscape and learning."

World Interior of the Year

&Matcha Three Yards, by MLA at Home, has won the World Interior of the Year for its clever use of light and space in a compact tea shop Janius Lee

During the same three-day WAF event in Florida that hailed the World Building of the Year, the World Interior of the Year was also named. Filipino tea shop &Matcha Three Yards, by MLA at Home, was celebrated for its light-filled design that maximizes its relatively compact footprint.

Future Project of the Year

Coding Kelp: Artificial Reef and Data Archive, by Terreform ONE, has won the Future Project of the Year. It imagines a 3D-printed artificial reef that stores information in the genetic material of engineered algae Terreform ONE

Coding Kelp: Artificial Reef and Data Archive by Terreform ONE is about as wild as they come. The Future Project of the Year winner imagines a 3D-printed calcium carbonate structure in which texts, images, and drawings are encoded directly into the genetic material of engineered algae.

Landscape of the Year

Brazil's Doca Linear Park, by Natureza Urbana, has won the Landscape of the Year. It transforms an urban canal into a landscaped public water corridor designed to help manage flooding Manuel Sá

Brazil's Doca Linear Park, by Natureza Urbana, has won the Landscape of the Year. The project transforms an artificial, flood-prone urban canal into a linear park and public water corridor, mitigating longstanding local flooding issues.

Source: WAF