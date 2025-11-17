Heavenly design: Concrete church hailed world's best new building

The 2025 winner of the prestigious World Building of the Year prize has been revealed. The Holy Redeemer Church and Community Centre of Las Chumberas, by Fernando Menis, got the nod for its rugged concrete design and community focused approach.

The Holy Redeemer Church and Community Centre of Las Chumberas is part of an urban renewal effort in the neglected outskirts of La Laguna, in Tenerife, Spain. The site includes a church, community center, and a public square, providing a much-needed gathering space for locals. Funded through small donations, the stop-and-start flow of contributions influenced the building's irregular development timeline.

Made up of four independent volumes, it was built in phases: the first two, housing the community center, were completed in just two years, while the remaining structures were finished 16 years later in 2021, once funding became available. Obviously the project does not follow traditional church design cues. It's defined by its rough concrete walls, which are inspired by Tenerife's volcanic landscape. In a nice touch, narrow cracks filled with sculptural metal and glass filter daylight inside beautifully and help enliven the uniform material palette.

The Holy Redeemer Church of Las Chumberas is defined by its use of rough-finish concrete Hisao Suzuki

"The judges particularly admired the intensity of the architecture and the way light has been used to shape the quality and character of the interiors, enhancing the tactile nature of the surfaces," says Paul Finch, Program Director of the World Architecture Festival. "The building manages to masterfully accommodate symbolic and everyday needs of the community of which the architect is a part. The project has become a fine addition to the architecture of Tenerife."

The project was recognized during the World Architecture Festival in Miami Beach, during an event that also showcased the Interior of the Year, Future Building of the Year, and Landscape of the Year winners, shown below.



World Interior of the Year

The Fractal Chapel, by Innocad Architecture, has been declared the World Interior of the Year winner Paul Ott

Unexpectedly, the World Interior of the Year winner is yet another place of worship, in this case the Fractal Chapel in Graz, Austria, by Innocad Architecture. Located in a hospital, it serves as a tranquil retreat for patients, staff, and visitors. As with the main winner, its intricate design focuses on making use of daylight inside, and it also aims to promote well-being and reduce stress.



Future Project of the Year

The Future Project of the Year was awarded to BIG for its upcoming Belephu International Airport in Bhutan BIG

The Future Project of the Year went to the Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) for its upcoming Belephu International Airport, in Bhutan. The terminal's striking diagrid form will be built from local sustainably sourced timber, and adorned with traditional Bhutanese wood carvings. The timber structure will help regulate indoor humidity, while ventilated roofs and courtyards promote airflow inside.



Landscape of the Year

Landscape of the Year went to Embracing Flood: Xinjiang River Ecological Corridor, by Turenscape Turenscape

Landscape of the Year went to Embracing Flood: Xinjiang River Ecological Corridor, by Turenscape. Located in Shangrao City, China, it revitalizes a 102-hectare (252 acre) floodplain, transforming it into a vibrant ecological and recreational space. It enhances flood resilience, restores native habitats, and offers year-round public access with a series of raised walkways.

Source: World Architecture Festival