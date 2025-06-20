Architectural dream team designs energy efficient light-filled airport

A team made up of some of architecture's biggest names has completed a new airport in Sydney, Australia. The building boasts significant sustainability features and is defined by a sculpted ceiling that shades passengers and creates a pleasant dappled lighting effect inside.

The Western Sydney International Airport is a collaboration between COX Architecture and Zaha Hadid Architects, as well as Multiplex and Woods Bagot. We've no word on exactly how each team's involvement shakes out, but the understated exterior with its tasteful use of wood and glass feels a lot more like Woods Bagot's output than Zaha Hadid Architects' trademark dramatic curves.

The building is inspired by the natural landscape and daylight also played a big part in shaping the project. Its curving sculptural ceiling is specifically designed to filter light in the way sunlight moves through eucalyptus bark.

"The 'Great Australian Light' is one of the defining qualities of the Australian experience, and it has been central to our design thinking," says COX Architecture's David Holm. "The way light filters through the terminal shapes how people move, orient and feel – creating a sense of calm, clarity and connection. For many, this space marks their very first encounter with Australia, and we wanted that experience to feel unmistakably grounded in place."

The Western Sydney International Airport is a collaboration between COX Architecture, Zaha Hadid Architects, Multiplex, and Woods Bagot Brett Boardman

The project was a significant undertaking and involved around 9 million work hours and over 2,000 people. Its internal floor space is equivalent to around 13.5 American football fields and it features a carefully laid-out interior that is designed to be easy to navigate for weary passengers.

While no current airport can truly be considered green, this terminal incorporates numerous energy-efficient features. Its sculpted shaded ceiling is made from low-carbon aluminum and its roof and walkways are covered in 8,848 solar panels, reducing its power draw on the grid.

The building used 79,500 tonnes (roughly 78,000 US tons) of concrete. A concrete plant was actually built on-site, which helped reduce truck movements and fuel usage. Additionally, a large rainwater tank provides water for mechanical systems, landscape irrigation, and other amenities.

Though construction of the main terminal is complete, there's still some work to do on the lounges and retail area, so it's expected to begin operation sometime in 2026.

Source: Zaha Hadid Architects