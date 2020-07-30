Zaha Hadid Architects' island homes double down on flexibility

Though it has produced residential high-rises, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has only ever created one house ... until now. The firm is planning an island community of timber houses that will feature sustainable design and offer would-be homeowners a lot of flexibility over the size and style of the home they're purchasing.

Roatán Próspera Residences is planned for Honduras' Roatán Island, and will include an undisclosed number of homes ranging from small studio apartments to larger family residences. They will be prefabricated nearby from locally-sourced sustainably-grown timber, and assembled on-site.

Judging by the renders, ZHA's signature style translates just as well to wood as it does to concrete, and the homes will be defined by large curving roofs and generous glazing. Their interiors will be arranged around open living areas with conversation pits, and there will also be spacious terrace areas.

"The residential designs are a specific ecological and social response to the climate, terrain and culture of Roatán in the Caribbean, the largest of the Bay Islands of Honduras," explains ZHA



Zaha Hadid Architects

ZHA is keen to stress that Roatán Próspera Residences will allow homeowners to cater their homes to their needs. The idea is that they will choose furniture placement and materials, plus the interior layout and any extras, like a playroom, for example. This is all pretty standard stuff for a prefab, though the degree of flexibility does sound significant and the firm has created a special digital platform for the project.

"The configuration platform adapts each residence to the terrain and other particulars of the site include views and minimizing any earthworks during assembly," explains the firm. "The platform also gives a choice of built-in furniture modules and spatial arrangements to suit individual lifestyles and preferences. Homeowners can also appoint local suppliers to create furniture specific for each room using the digital assets that the configuration platform provides including the 3D model of the home."

In addition to the sustainably-sourced timber, other environmentally-friendly aspects of the project include the collection of water, though not through rainwater collection as you might assume, but an undisclosed type of dehumidification system. Shading canopies will have integrated solar panels, which will be hooked up to batteries to store electricity.

Roatán Próspera Residences will measure from 35 sq m (roughly 375 sq ft) up to 175 sq m (1,880 sq ft)

Zaha Hadid Architects

Roatán Próspera Residences is being created in collaboration with Hilson Moran Partnership and ATK II, which was also involved with ZHA's Generali Tower in Milan. A ZHA representative told us that construction is expected to start later this year. There's no word on the cost of the homes yet, but these kinds of projects rarely come cheap.

Source: Zaha Hadid Architects