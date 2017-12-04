Aria isn't a name as recognizable as Lamborghini, Bugatti or McLaren, but the California-based design and engineering house has been involved in the design of cars like the Singer 911 and the Tesla Model S concept from 2009. Now it's turned its knowledge and expertise to its first ever production vehicle, a US-made hypercar called the FXE.







Unveiled at the LA Auto Show, the FXE boasts a powerful hybrid powertrain and eye-catching styling that can match it with hybrid hypercar lookers from the likes of McLaren, Ferrari and Porsche.

Thanks to dual front-mounted electric motors powered by a 10-kWh battery and a mid-mounted 6.2-liter supercharged V8, the FXE puts out a claimed 1,150-bhp (858 kW) and an eye-watering 1,316 lb-ft (1,785 Nm) of torque that is put to the ground via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The FXE's 3,450 lb (1,565 kg) curb weight is achieved through a carbon-fiber chassis and body panels as well as the use of 3D-printed metal components throughout the car. This helps the FXE sprint from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.1 seconds and top out at 220 mph (354 km/h), which would put it in the territory of McLaren's P1 and Porsche's 918.

It's possible to see elements of other hypercar designs, but they all combine in a unique exterior that makes the car look fast even when sitting on the showroom floor. The menacing front end features a front splitter, naked headlamps and various aerodynamic cuts and slashes (the car doesn't have any active aero systems), while the rear wouldn't look out of place on an aircraft carrier, with its large rear spoiler, diffuser and mid-mounted rear splitter.

The entire package squats on HRE forged center-lock rims – 20-inches on the front and 21-inches on the rear. The wheels are wrapped in a set of Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires with a 265-section on the front and 325-section on the rear. For a first-attempt to put the US of A on the hypercar map, the FXE has a lot going for it.

