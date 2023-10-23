369Sonic brings ultrasonic cutting tech to kitchen knives

For some time now, industrial ultrasonic knives have been utilized for precision cutting tasks in places like laboratories and factories. The 369Sonic, however, is claimed to be the first such device designed specifically for use in home kitchens.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the 369Sonic is manufactured by a Czech startup of the same name.

The device incorporates a 12-volt rechargeable lithium battery, a printed circuit board and a titanium ultrasonic transducer, the latter of which is connected to a 125-mm (4.9-in) sharpened stainless steel blade. Once powered up, the transducer produces an electrical signal which is converted into mechanical motion of the same frequency.

As a result, the connected blade vibrates at a frequency of 40,000 to 50,000 times per second. These minuscule but rapid movements reportedly keep food from adhering to it as it's slicing, allowing it to cut much more easily than a traditional kitchen knife. It's also claimed not to damage delicate food items, as it places little pressure on them as it's cutting.

The vibrations are said to only produce a soft whispering noise, although the knife itself does beep to let users known when it's actually cutting. When not in use, it gets covered with a blade guard and placed in an included wireless charger. Battery life for day-to-day usage has yet to be determined, although we're told that one charge should be good for about 50 minutes of continuous cutting.

Assuming the 369Sonic kitchen knife reaches production, a pledge of US$348 will get you one. The planned retail price is $390. It's demonstrated in the video below.

Sources: Kickstarter, 369Sonic

