369Sonic brings ultrasonic cutting tech to kitchen knives

By Ben Coxworth
October 23, 2023
The 369Sonic's rapidly vibrating blade is claimed to cut through delicate or squishy foods without squashing them
The 369Sonic sits in a wireless charger when not in use (blade guard not shown)
The 369Sonic's blade vibrates at a frequency of 40,000 to 50,000 times per second
The 369Sonic's rapidly vibrating blade is claimed to cut through delicate or squishy foods without squashing them
For some time now, industrial ultrasonic knives have been utilized for precision cutting tasks in places like laboratories and factories. The 369Sonic, however, is claimed to be the first such device designed specifically for use in home kitchens.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the 369Sonic is manufactured by a Czech startup of the same name.

The device incorporates a 12-volt rechargeable lithium battery, a printed circuit board and a titanium ultrasonic transducer, the latter of which is connected to a 125-mm (4.9-in) sharpened stainless steel blade. Once powered up, the transducer produces an electrical signal which is converted into mechanical motion of the same frequency.

As a result, the connected blade vibrates at a frequency of 40,000 to 50,000 times per second. These minuscule but rapid movements reportedly keep food from adhering to it as it's slicing, allowing it to cut much more easily than a traditional kitchen knife. It's also claimed not to damage delicate food items, as it places little pressure on them as it's cutting.

The vibrations are said to only produce a soft whispering noise, although the knife itself does beep to let users known when it's actually cutting. When not in use, it gets covered with a blade guard and placed in an included wireless charger. Battery life for day-to-day usage has yet to be determined, although we're told that one charge should be good for about 50 minutes of continuous cutting.

Assuming the 369Sonic kitchen knife reaches production, a pledge of US$348 will get you one. The planned retail price is $390. It's demonstrated in the video below.

Ultrasonic kitchen knife video

Sources: Kickstarter, 369Sonic

4 comments
sidmehta
Seems fantastic, but what happens if you cut yourself? It's gonna happen sooner or later. Does it go through your finger?
manxann
I see they have finally made the science fiction vibroknife!!!
bobmeyerweb
At that price, I should be able to tell it what I want to cut and stand back and watch.
DaaBoss
I'm not "buying it" at all. Overcoming the inertia is required, even if for short distances. There's a lot of mass to overcome. There are other great techniques to easily overcome these problems. 1. Use a serrated blade 2. Start with great stainless steel that will hold an edge, (+$50). On a tomato, simply draw the knife without downward pressure until the skin is cut. Then keep drawing some, and you can get slices that are almost impossible to pick up. (Use the same knife to move the super thin slices.)