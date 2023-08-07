Hydroponic Garden Tower grows year-round greens indoors

I grew up with a ready supply of freshly picked greens and veggies from my parents' garden, but apartment dwellers don't have such luxuries. This is where indoor growing units can help, and the Nutraponics Garden Tower can host up to 100 plants.

Though we have seen mainstream companies like LG get into the automated growing scene, most of the indoor gardening projects we've seen over the years have sought production funding on platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. The Nutraponics Garden Tower system is also taking the crowdfunding route.

The tower is being made available with three growing tiers that can accommodate up to 60 plants at the same time and measures 44 x 24 x 24 in (111.76 x 60.96 x 60.96 cm), or as a 70-inch-high (177.8 cm) five-tier unit for up to 100 plants.

This is an automated hydroponics system that pumps nutrient-enhanced water up through the inside of the tower and drips it onto the soil-free plant pods placed in the growing sites around the unit.

The Nutraponics Garden Tower is being made available as a three-tier unit that supports up to 60 plants, and a five-tier model for up to 100 plants Nutraponics

Where similar systems typically tie the user into purchasing proprietary plant pods, Nutraponics does not. "These systems do not use proprietary 'pods,' – which not only restrict the number of plants that can be grown but also add to the monthly cost of running these systems," company founder Tilden Copper told us. "Users can grow their own seedlings directly into the provided net pots and growing medium. Growing seedlings is easy, cheap, and convenient... and users can grow a wider variety of herbs, fruits, and veggies from scratch."

After topping up the reservoir with a mix of nutrient mineral blend and water, users can select growing presets at the control panel and adjust as necessary during operation. LED grow rings are reported to support the full life cycle of the plants – from seedlings to fruiting – and "are optimized for maximum growth with a balanced red/blue light spectrum that appears slightly pink."

The Nutraponics Garden Tower automates much of the growing process, with the user popping in pods, topping up a water/nutrient mix and harvesting Nutraponics

The company promises efficient and quiet operation for year-round greens, fruit and veggies, though no figures have been shared. The Nutraponics Garden Tower features temperature and pH-level sensors that make sure the plants get what they need when they need it, and the system will alert users when the water tank starts to run low. The timeline also mentions a companion app in development, but no further details are available.

Indiegogo perks start at US$599 for a three-tier Garden Tower rocking the LED lighting system, or $399 sans LEDs. A five-tier unit comes in at $899 with LEDs or $699 without. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start from October/November. The video below has more.

Source: Nutraponics