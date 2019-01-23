Aspirin is inarguably an amazing drug. It was officially isolated as a compound, and dubbed aspirin, back in 1899 but its natural precursor, often derived from willow trees, has been used medicinally in various cultures for thousands of years. In addition to its common uses, in the second half of the 20th century the drug became known as an effective preventative medicine for heart attacks, and by the late 1980s daily use was regularly recommended by physicians, especially for older patients.