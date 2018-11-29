The drivetrain looks like a lot of fun. With separate "permanently excited synchronous" motors for the front and rear axles giving a total of 590 horsepower, the 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) sprint will take around 3.5 seconds and the car should top out around 240 km/h (149 mph). That's probably enough to get the 4-door GT into proper supercar performance territory, particularly now that we've got a hypercar category to move the really nutty stuff into. Its "sophisticated cooling strategy" should let you keep the pedal to the metal for longer, enabling the average driver to stay as "permanently excited" as the motors.