Acura unveils RSX EV production prototype, slated for 2026 release

Acura has unveiled the production prototype for its new, all-electric RSX sport utility coming in late 2026. This is parent company Honda's first vehicle to be built off its global EV platform.

The battery-electric RSX will be manufactured alongside the Acura Integra in Ohio. It will introduce ASIMO OS, Acura's new Software Defined Vehicle operating system for the new global platform. ASIMO allows an EV to be both smart-charging and to be used as two-way, mobile energy storage for home back-up and other scenarios.

The RSX Prototype makes its debut at Monterey Car Week at the Quail, a Motorsports Gathering in Pebble Beach during the Concours d'Elegance. It sports a new Propulsion Yellow Pearl color.

Plans call for the new RSX to enter production in the latter half of 2026 at Honda's flexible manufacturing facility in Ohio, in the Marysville Auto Plant. It will be built on the same line as the Integra using the new flexible assembly line system. That production line can build internal combustion, electric, or variations of the two (hybrid, plug-in) with minimal tooling changes.

Styling is over-smooth on the prototype – we expect the production model to have sharper lines Acura

The vehicle will have dual-motor all-wheel drive as standard, with an emphasis on performance (including Brembo brakes).

"The Acura RSX has a sporty coupe style that expresses the performance that comes from excellent aerodynamics," said Yasutake Tsuchida, Acura Creative Director and vice president of American Honda R&D. "Starting from this all-new RSX we will redefine the Acura brand around timeless beauty and a high-tech feel that is essential for a performance and unique brand."

Acura did not provide specifications for the RSX's production format. Full details, including price, EV range, and so forth will come with the announcement of the full production model.

Source: Acura