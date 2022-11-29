Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 camper cranks adrenaline with dirt bike garage

Alphavan has quickly established itself as a premier German camper van brand, building its reputation around a dual-space layout loaded with high-end amenities like the industry's first Starlink RV integration. Now it's going in a slightly different direction, stripping down part of its high-spec camper van to meet the needs of a different customer base: motorbike riders. With the new 4x4 Active Line, Alphavan reconfigures its signature FlexPort into a wide garage that carries two bikes to track or trail. Its camper area remains as comfortable as ever, making the Active Line a luxury hotel room that comes with complimentary bike storage.

Alphavan certainly isn't the first van builder to realize that a full-size van has room for both an RV floor plan and a motorcycle garage. We've seen similarly designed rigs from major brands like Citroën and Weinsberg to smaller converters like WoodVans. But given the high spec of every Alphavan model, the Active Line might be the most compelling all-around biker camper van yet.

Because Alphavan's original FlexPort transformed from a cargo area into a child's room, the space was advertised for gear like bicycles, boards and luggage — not so much motorcycles that might leave the room weighed down by the heavy smell of petrol. For the new Active Line package, Alphavan eliminates the dual-purpose nature of the space, turning the FlexPort into a full-time garage sized to carry two enduro bikes.

Alphavan deletes some of the FlexPort equipment and trim and adds in a bike-loading layout Alphavan

Most of Alphavan's work comes in paring back, not building up, eliminating the over-wheel well bed frame boxes to clear out a wall-to-wall floor that opens up 5,000 liters of load space. Alphavan also strips away the interior-style wall paneling, storage cubbies and trim, keeping things as cold and functional as a garage should be. It secures three airline tie-down tracks to the abrasion-resistant floor and two to each side. Those changes allow the garage to readily accommodate a pair of enduro bikes or similarly sized motorcycles plus tools and accessories.

Alphavan's floor plan always had two separate spaces, using the FlexPort as an addendum to the main living space. That doesn't change for the 4x4 Active Line, leaving the primary interior floor plan unchanged. The Active Line is offered as an available package atop the Alphavan 4x4, so the private raised bedroom, central kitchen block and wet bathroom, front dinette, and sleek, rounded furniture design carry over to create a cushy biker's suite.

The Alphavan kitchen includes a two-spot induction cooktop and a 90-L Dometic compressor fridge Alphavan

The Active Line van also carries over the high-spec tech package with MBAC smart home control system, Starlink compatibility, Blaupunkt bedroom stereo speakers, and swivel-mounted 22-in TV for dining area and bedroom viewing. Power comes from an off grid-ready 340-Ah SuperB lithium battery and 120-W solar panel.

Alphavan delivered the first Active Line to German enduro champ Manuel Lettenbichler earlier this month. So far, the van is working out to be the perfect tour bus for the 24-year-old Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, who's enjoying the hotel-like comfort up front and dual-bike hauling capability in back. He's also taking advantage of Starlink internet to stay connected with followers and post content on the move.

Whether equipped with the Active Line garage or the regular FlexPort cargo area/children's room, the Mercedes Sprinter 4x4-based Alphavan is ready to explore off-road and off-grid Alphavan

The Active Line is built standard atop the 737-cm (290-in) Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4x4 with 188-hp diesel engine, nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. The 4.1-tonne (9,040 lb) GVWR leaves up to 700 kg (1,543 lb) of payload for bikes, riders and gear. Since the Active Line package deletes at least as much as it adds, it doesn't increase the price over the basic Alphavan 4x4 model, which starts at €211,000 (approx. US$218,450). Alphavan takes care to point out that it cannot sell its vans in North America, so as usual, the conversion is just for reference.

Source: Alphavan

