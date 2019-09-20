© 2019 New Atlas
Automotive

Outlaw camper van features oversized garage for four-wheeler or dirt bikes

By C.C. Weiss
September 20, 2019
Carry your bikes and sleep inside, too
Carry your bikes and sleep inside, too
View 30 Images
Weinsberg offers various carry options, including aiirline tie-down rails and a motorcycle-carry kit
1/30
Airline tie-down rails and a motorcycle-carry kit are available optionally
Weinsberg's new MEG Outlaw carries multiple bikes or even a quad
2/30
Weinsberg's new MEG Outlaw carries multiple bikes or even a quad
The interior includes a garage access door
3/30
The interior includes a garage access door
A ladder is necessary to climb into the extra-high bed
4/30
A ladder is necessary to climb into the extra-high bed
The MEG Outlaw floor plan includes a typical four-person front dinette with removable tabletop
5/30
The MEG Outlaw floor plan includes a typical four-person front dinette with removable tabletop
The kitchen area has a dual-burner stove, sink and 95L fridge
6/30
The kitchen area has a dual-burner stove, sink and 75L fridge
The folding ramp and checker-plate floor are also options
7/30
The folding ramp and checker-plate floor are also options
Weinsberg looks to seamlessly blend camper van with motorcycle hauler
8/30
Weinsberg looks to seamlessly blend camper van and motorcycle hauler
Storage compartments in the MEG Outlaw garage
9/30
Storage compartments in the MEG Outlaw garage
A look at the MEG Outlaw bed
10/30
A look at the MEG Outlaw bed
The large garage is nice, but the bed looks a little claustrophobic
11/30
The large garage is nice, but the bed looks a little claustrophobic
The wet cell includes a slim sink area, toilet and shower
12/30
The wet cell includes a slim sink area, toilet and shower
Whether your passion is dirt biking, mountain biking or four-wheeling or something else, the Weinsberg MEG Outlaw has it covered
13/30
Whether your passion is dirt biking, mountain biking or four-wheeling, the Weinsberg MEG Outlaw has it covered
The MEG Outlaw is the perfect solution for couples, buddies and families of three who like to camp and play
14/30
The MEG Outlaw is the perfect solution for couples, buddies and families of three who like to camp and play
Weinsberg's 630 MEG Outlaw floor plan is available on both CaraBus and CaraTour camper vans for the same base price
15/30
Weinsberg's 630 MEG Outlaw floor plan is available on both CaraBus and CaraTour camper vans for the same base price
Weinsberg shows the CaraBus 630 MEG Outlaw at the 2019 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon
16/30
Weinsberg shows the CaraBus 630 MEG Outlaw at the 2019 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon
Weinsberg uses a legless table design for space and convenience
17/30
Weinsberg uses a legless table design for space and convenience
We didn't try crawling into it, but it doesn't look like the most comfortable motorhome bedroom around
18/30
The bed area includes storage compartments along the sides
A peek through the garage access door
19/30
A peek through the garage access door
MEG Outlaw wet bath
20/30
MEG Outlaw wet bath
The dinette area can convert to a third sleeping berth at night
21/30
The dinette area can convert to a third sleeping berth at night
We initially thought the MEG Outlaw was a concept, but it wore a full pricing sheet and is listed on Weinsberg's website as an available floor plan
22/30
We initially thought the MEG Outlaw was a concept, but it wore a full pricing sheet and is listed on Weinsberg's website as an available floor plan
Carry your bikes and sleep inside, too
23/30
Carry your bikes and sleep inside, too
The Düsseldorf show model had both motorcycle and mountain bike carriers inside
24/30
The Düsseldorf show model had both motorcycle and mountain bike carriers inside
Weinsberg celebrates 50 years with something old and something new
25/30
Weinsberg celebrates 50 years with something old and something new
Unlike the full tilting roofs of today, this 1969 Weinsberg camper van had a small, centralized pop-up for extra headroom
26/30
Unlike the full tilting roofs of today, this 1969 Weinsberg camper van had a small, centralized pop-up for extra headroom
The original Weinsberg was based on the Fiat 238, the predecessor of the Ducato van Weinsberg uses today
27/30
The original Weinsberg was based on the Fiat 238, the predecessor of the Ducato Weinsberg uses today
Weinsberg had the door locked up at the Caravan Salon, but it did release some of its own photos of the restored 1969 pop-top's interior
28/30
Weinsberg had the door locked up at the Caravan Salon, but it did release some of its own photos of the restored 1969 pop-top's interior
The original Weinsberg camper van had a sink, refrigerator and convertible seating area/twin bed
29/30
The original Weinsberg camper van had a sink, refrigerator and convertible dinette/twin bed
The camping furniture of the 1969 Weinsberg was removable, allowing it to revert to a transporter van with 230 cu ft (6.5 cu m) of loading volume
30/30
The camping furniture of the 1969 Weinsberg was removable, allowing it to revert to a transporter van with 230 cu ft (6.5 cu m) of loading volume

It used to seem the best way to camp with outdoor toys was to throw the toys on a carrier or trailer behind the RV or tow a combo camper/hauler. But more recently, there's been a swarm of camper vans with integrated bike/gear garages, perfect for camping and toy hauling within the compact footprint of the van, no trailers, carriers or racks necessary. Possibly the most convincing variant we've seen, the new Weinsberg 630 MEG [Outlaw] features an extra-high bed above a tall, roomy 4,500-liter garage. It can swallow up a full quad or multiple bikes and keep them out of sight, locked safely away below the snoring GoPro protagonists above.

Weinsberg takes a very different tack from Citroën, which also debuted a new ATV-hauling camper van at this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. It goes more the route of British "sporthome" builders like RP Motorhomes, accommodating toys in a sealed-off garage below a raised rear bed inside. It says it's using near-hermetic levels of sealing to prevent unwanted gas fumes from escaping into the van, finishing the garage walls and furniture in a durable, impervious coating.

The Düsseldorf show model had both motorcycle and mountain bike carriers inside
The Düsseldorf show model had both motorcycle and mountain bike carriers inside

Unlike Citroën's Biker vans, which feel more like open toy haulers with camping amenities, the MEG Outlaw (the brackets are cool once, but we're dropping 'em) is designed to live as comfortably as a regular camper van, albeit with a little less headroom over top the bed. The Outlaw's configuration does look much the same as any other camper van, starting with the passenger-side kitchen with dual-burner stove, sink and 95L compressor fridge right inside its sliding entry. A front dinette seats up to four with a rear bench and available swivel driver cab seats, and a floating table attaches and detaches as needed.

The bed is accessed via ladder and provides 78 x 69-in (197 x 175 cm) of sleeping space, more area than a queen-size mattress. An additional person can sleep on the converted dinette set with help from the 57 x 28-in (145 x 70-cm) front bed kit.

A ladder is necessary to climb into the extra-high bed
A ladder is necessary to climb into the extra-high bed

The wet cell next to the bed ladder offers a shower, sink and toilet, and the doorway behind the ladder provides direct access to the garage. Back in the garage, Weinsberg offers a variety of available floor rails, tie-downs, load ramps and carriers for loading and securing cargo behind through the double doors.

The MEG Outlaw floor plan is available on Weinsberg's CaraBus and CaraTour camper vans, functionally identical vans with different styling. Each Outlaw camper is built on the 250-in (636-cm) Fiat Ducato with 118-hp 2.3-liter MultiJet engine. Standard features include a Truma Combi 6D diesel heater/water boiler, 95 Ah battery and LED control panel.

Both the CaraTour and CaraBus 630 MEG Outlaw models start at €44,870 (approx. US$49,425). The model we checked out at the Caravan Salon was optioned up to €59,706 ($65,775), with features like a more powerful 138-hp engine, Thule bike carrier, single-motorcycle loading package and 50th anniversary pack.

Weinsberg celebrates 50 years with something old and something new
Weinsberg celebrates 50 years with something old and something new

Speaking of Weinsberg's 50th anniversary, we've included some photos of the original 1969 camper van it showed to celebrate. This 181-in (460-cm)-long pop-top mini-bus with fully removable furniture was based on the Fiat 238, the predecessor to the Ducato that underpins modern Weinsbergs and a majority of Europe's other camper vans.

Source: Weinsberg

Tags

AutomotiveCampervanMotorcycleCampingOutdoorsVanMotorhomeMotorhomesKnaus TabbertDusseldorf Caravan Salon 2019
C.C. Weiss
Chris Weiss joined the New Atlas team in 2011 while following the simple, sage advice of his father - “If you do something you love, it won’t really be work.” That something has included chasing up the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and cutting edge technology from home and abroad. Chris serves as the automotive and campers editor at New Atlas, where he also covers yachts, outdoor gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More