How on earth is this insane 525-hp go-kart street-legal?

I'm not the first to ask this question, especially since sportscar maker Ariel announced the Atom 4RR nearly a year ago. But now that you can actually buy one, the idea that one of these track weapons might actually be blasting through city streets has me gobsmacked.

The 4RR is the most powerful Atom to come out of Ariel's own shop in the UK in the lightweight sports car's 25-year history – and the fastest out the gate. This two-seater is built to order for race-day enthusiasts who also want to drive to the circuit; the company says it's worked on this iteration to not only boost performance figures, but also to "heighten driver engagement."

As with previous models, the engine is based on a 2-liter four-cylinder Honda K20C from the legendary Civic Type R – but this one's had most of its componentry replaced or re-engineered by hand just for the 4RR over the course of 100 hours.

The 4RR gets an eye-catching livery commemorating 25 years of the Atom's historic run Ariel Motor Company

That includes a whole lot of bespoke bits, like forged pistons, connecting rods, camshafts, and an alloy valve set. Since it's meant to burn rubber out on racetracks, it gets a custom oiling system and high-flow oil pump to appropriately lubricate the engine under demanding loads.

In addition to the upgraded internals, it's aided by a large turbocharger, a high-pressure fuel system, 1400cc fuel injectors, a carbon air inlet system, and a full titanium exhaust and silencer. The competition-grade mill makes 525 bhp, 550 Nm (405.6 lb.ft), and spins up to 8,200 RPM. That gets it from 0-62mph (0-100 km/h) in 2.4 seconds – nearly the same as a Bugatti Chiron – and it'll hurtle down the track at a top speed of 175 mph (281.6 km/h). You can be sure that'll feel positively unreal when you're just a couple of inches off the ground.

Ariel continues to perfect its formula for extracting performance from a Honda four-cylinder engine – this time hitting 525hp Ariel Motor Company

The body is made from light carbon fiber and composite panels; you'll find the former used in the airfoils, fenders, and lamp shrouds to keep the weight down to a lean 1,475 lb (669 kg). The chassis features bronze-welded multi-diameter steel tubes and aluminum bulkheads which also result in low weight while providing strength. Forged alloy wheels, Ohlins suspension kit, and 310-mm ventilated brake discs are also part of the package.

An all-new full titanium exhaust and silencer system graces the 4RR's rear end Ariel Motor Company

Once you're over the exposed roll cage and nestled in the cockpit, you'll be greeted by a suede-covered steering wheel, a color TFT display that presents essential vehicle info and race performance metrics, and paddles to shift through the Quaife six-speed sequential gearbox without the need to engage the clutch every time. The individual seats allow for five-way adjustment, and you can have this in left- or right-hand drive configurations.

You're not in here for creature comforts – the cockpit is all business Ariel Motor Company

This is a significant upgrade from the 4R that debuted in 2023, a formidable 400-hp machine in its own right that managed a 0-60 mph time of 2.7 seconds and maxed out at 170 mph (273.5 km/h). Its basic configuration cost about US$88,000.

You're shelling out quite a lot more to shave 0.3 seconds off that 0-60 time and an incremental improvement in top speed: the 4RR starts at $281,556 (£208,000) before taxes. That's nothing to sneeze at, but it's way less than you'd pay to blast off from the starting line that quick if you went with, say, a McLaren P1 that cost over a million dollars when it came out.

The Ariel Atom 4RR goes from 0-60 mph in just 2.4 seconds with a handcrafted engine built around a 2-liter mill from a Honda Civic Type R Ariel Motor Company

Ariel offers training with its chief test driver, along with a factory tour if you're able to place an order for this limited run.

Source: Ariel Motor Company