Audi unveils its all-electric e-tron GT performance saloon

More than two years after teasing its electrified grand touring concept at the LA Auto Show, Audi has finally pulled back the curtain on its first electric performance saloon, the e-tron GT. Available as both a GT base model and high-performance RS variant, the all-wheel-drive flagships mark another step into the realm of electrification for Audi, which plans to offer 20 new models in the space by 2025.

Unveiled in Audi's digital Day of Progress event, the e-tron GT is built off the same J1 performance platform as the Porsche Taycan, with the two VW-owned automakers collaborating closely on the development of Audi’s new EV. This allows for fast-charging via an 800-volt electrical architecture, bringing the 85-kWh battery from five to 80 percent capacity in 22.5 minutes under optimal conditions at a peak charging capacity of 270 kW.

Fully charged, the e-tron GT offers a 487-km (302-mile) range on the WLTP cycle, Audi claims. Generating 350 kW (469 hp) and 630 Nm (465 lb-ft) of torque, the dual-motor sedan completes the 0-100 km/h (62-mph) sprint in 4.1 seconds in boost mode, which ups that power to 390 kW (522 hp). With a more powerful dual-motor setup, RS outputs 440 kW (590 hp) and 830 Nm (612 lb-ft) of torque, which increases to 475 kW (637 hp) in boost mode for a 0-100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds.

From the outside looking in, Audi says the design language featured in the e-tron is the starting point for its upcoming electric models, pointing to its long wheelbase, wide track and sizeable wheels as the right building blocks for sportiness and comfort.

The e-tron GT is the latest step towards an electric vehicle future for Audi Audi

The cabin features Audi’s 12.3-inch virtual cockpit behind the steering wheel, along with a central 10.1-inch MMI touch display. The sports seats can be dressed in either vegan or Nappa leather.

“For me, progress means creating something new," says Marc Lichte, Head of Design, AUDI AG. "Something that no one has ever done before in this form. Designing a fully electric vehicle is like this: the entire design process has to be thought through anew.”

A look inside Audi's e-tron GT Audi

Audi has already introduced the all-electric e-tron SUV and e-tron Sportback, making the e-tron GT and e-tron RS the third and fourth electric vehicles in its stable. It plans to increase that number to 20 by 2025.

“With the Audi e-tron GT we are putting the DNA of Audi on the road," says Henrik Wenders, Senior Vice President, Audi Brand. "The gran turismo superbly reflects our innovative strength and our pioneering spirit. For us it is already part of a line of icons of the brand, alongside the Audi TT and the Audi R8."

According to TechCrunch, the e-tron will enter production this US springtime and be on the market by the summer. Pricing for the base model starts at US$99,900, and at $139,900 for the RS.

Source: Audi