BMW promises 30% longer range in upcoming EVs with custom batteries

BMW has been slowly dropping breadcrumbs about its upcoming Neue Klasse range of electric vehicles (EV) over the last several weeks, and the latest teaser reveals nifty range-extending battery tech.

At an event in the German town of Landshut, which is home to the company's largest component plant, BMW announced that it's developing its sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology (Gen6 for short), and that includes 800-V batteries designed in-house with promising new figures.

The high-voltage batteries are said to offer 30% faster charging, as well as 30% greater range than BMW's Gen5 models. Unlike the prismatic cells in the previous batteries, the new ones are cylindrical, and are said to be 20% more energy dense. They'll also lose 40% less energy than Gen5 units, and weigh 10% less.

THE NEW FRIENDS - BMW Vision Neue Klasse X.

The new batteries will also support bidirectional charging, which means your car could power appliances and even your house for a bit. BMW says it's designed them to be slimmer so they can fit into a wide range of upcoming EVs from the marque, and they'll act as a structural component in all Neue Klasse cars.

BMW's Gen6 high-voltage batteries are said to offer 30% more range and charge 30% faster than the current lot on the market BMW Group

The company explained that it's developed the central control unit that sits atop the battery (dubbed BMW Energy Master) in-house, so it will be in a position to deliver performance updates for the unit over-the-air.

BMW is certainly keen on getting folks hyped for its next chapter. Between a radical new design language, more immersive cabin features, and a custom ECU for an engaging driving experience not common in EVs, it's got a lot cooking with the Neue Klasse range.

Neue Klasse cars are set to appear as early as this year, and the iX3 SUV replacement is expected first BMW Group

The company is slated to launch a SUV first in this lineup, followed by a saloon. We'll have to wait until later this year when the iX3 replacement arrives to see if that all adds up to an EV you'll want to drive.

Source: BMW Group