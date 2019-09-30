Bollinger reveals its boxy electric B1 and B2 off-roaders

Bollinger has revealed the beta prototypes of its super-tough electric Class 3 trucks - and the specs appear to have gone up again too. Now boasting 614 hp (458 kW) and 668 lb-ft (906 Nm) of torque through motors on the front and rear axles, Robert Bollinger's super-capable B1 and B2 electric trucks have been revealed at a very casual event in Detroit, where the company is now operating.

With 120 kWh worth of batteries on board, the B1 "sport utility truck" and B2 crew-cab pickup truck are still rated for 200 mi (322 km) of EPA range, which is fairly impressive given the size of the things, and the fact that a slightly slanted windscreen would appear to be the only aerodynamic element on the whole vehicles. No matter, they're only built to go about 100 mph (160 km/h) flat out, even if they'll sprint from 0-60 mph (0-98 km/h) in a sprightly 4.5 seconds.

The B1 sport utility truck: built for serious hard work Bollinger

The design, as expected, is all sharp edges, right angles and flat panels. It'll appeal to those who dig what the G-Wagen is all about, as well as fans of super-tough off-roaders from the '70s and '80s. It might win some hearts from folks who think the new Land Rover Defender looks too civilized.

The Bollingers' trump cards stem from their simple electric powertrains: 15 inches (38.1 cm) of ground clearance, and enormous carrying capacity thanks to modular designs and a "pass through" hole that joins the tray and cabin to the "frunk," allowing you to carry forty 4x2 lengths of timber without anything poking out of the car. In the case of the B2, that means you can transport forty 16-ft-long (4.8-m) fourbies with the tailgate closed and nothing hanging out of your 17.3-ft-long (5.3-m) vehicle. Remarkable.

You can load 'em up through the front or the back Bollinger

There's still no word yet on pricing or when these things will hit the market, but you can expect them to be priced at the premium end and manufactured in low volumes, as that seems to be the playbook for just about every startup that's trying to take advantage of the big automakers' sluggishness in making electric happen.

Source: Bollinger Motors