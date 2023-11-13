© 2023 New Atlas
Canoo domesticates army LTV into multifunctional convertible e-pickup

By C.C. Weiss
November 13, 2023
Canoo domesticates army LTV into multifunctional convertible e-pickup
With its prominent cab, short wheelbase and wide, muscular stance, the American Bulldog does live up to its name
With its prominent cab, short wheelbase and wide, muscular stance, the American Bulldog does live up to its name
With its prominent cab, short wheelbase and wide, muscular stance, the American Bulldog does live up to its name
With its prominent cab, short wheelbase and wide, muscular stance, the American Bulldog does live up to its name
The American Bulldog carries over the Screaming Eagle's versatile bed design
The American Bulldog carries over the Screaming Eagle's versatile bed design
Canoo presents a new headlamp design on the American Bulldog
Canoo presents a new headlamp design on the American Bulldog
MOLLE-style bed walls and tie-down track on the floor ensure the Bulldog can secure cargo
MOLLE-style bed walls and tie-down track on the floor ensure the Bulldog can secure cargo
The Bulldog strays away from previous Canoo designs and shows a new face
The Bulldog strays away from previous Canoo designs and shows a new face
The
The Bulldog delivers a sweeping view of its surroundings via a large glasshouse
Canoo reveals the American Bulldog
Canoo reveals the American Bulldog
Inside the Canoo American Bulldog
Inside the Canoo American Bulldog
Canoo keeps the interior very simple but functional
Canoo keeps the interior very simple but functional
The American Bulldog getting to work on the rach
The American Bulldog getting to work on the rach
With available all-wheel electric drive, this American Builldog is ready to meander off the beaten path
With available all-wheel electric drive, this American Builldog is ready to meander off the beaten path
Getting the job done by bed, roof rack or hitch
Getting the job done by bed, roof rack or hitch
Walls dropped down into open flatbed form
Walls dropped down into open flatbed form
A different way of fishing off the dock
A different way of fishing off the dock
Assuming the American Bulldog carries stays true to its military powertrain roots, it'll have 600 hp with which to work
Assuming the American Bulldog carries stays true to its military powertrain roots, it'll have 600 hp with which to work
Canoo's American Bulldog makes a splash
Canoo's American Bulldog makes a splash
Hunting base
Hunting base
From above, the Bulldog shows a frame rack and solar panels
From above, the Bulldog shows a frame rack and solar panels
Taking advantage of the versatile bed
Taking advantage of the versatile bed
Veering off the battlefield, Canoo has revealed a more civilian-friendly version of the all-electric Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) it provided to the US Army for testing a year ago. The new American Bulldog is designed to be as American as it comes, but instead of carrying troops and supplies across war-ravaged lands, it's aimed at more everyday tasks, like tending to farm and ranch before sneaking out for a midday fishing escape. Canoo has effectively tamed the wild "Screaming Eagle" into a loyal, energetic best friend.

The American Bulldog shows what happens when the LTV nicknamed "Screaming Eagle" gets transformed into a rugged, consumer-friendly multipurpose truck. Like its mil-spec sibling, the Bulldog features an adaptable rear box with walls that fold away to clear an open flatbed. It could be a very versatile little e-transporter for work and recreation – along with the bed and its MOLLE-like walls, the Bulldog packs on a roof rack as an extra cargo carry option.

The Bulldog features a new facial signature as compared to the LTV and older Canoo vehicles, with the original sideways-T headlamps shrinking into more horizontal lamps that still line up in a general "T" orientation. These lamps are part of a more defined front-end complete with dual parallel bars running from side to side to give the design a little more definition.

Interestingly, the Bulldog looks more rugged than the 2022 Screaming Eagle LTV, showing a stronger front bumper design and teasing a wider track below the more dramatically flared and angled fenders. The new truck features a honeycomb body construction, but Canoo does not specify if it's made from the same carbon-Kevlar as the LTV.

Canoo teases a 2-/4-wheel drive and steer- and brake-by-wire systems. It doesn't reveal much else about the design, outside of stressing that it reflects the "grit and resolve of the American people." Last year's military version came powered by a 600-hp electric drive and rolled on a lifted air suspension cushioning all-terrain tires.

The four-door Bulldog features a more tactical interior than we expected, complete with MOLLE door panels and a full-width dashboard storage tray. The offset driver display is a bit odd but is augmented by a central digital drive indicator directly below the windshield.

No word on whether the American Bulldog is destined for anything greater than sporty photo shoots around the Rocky Mountains, but we'd certainly love to see a funky, little flatbed utility vehicle like this come to fruition.

We'd like to say you'll learn something new about the American Bulldog in the quick intro video, but you'll really learn more about overdramatized marketing.

The American Bulldog

Source: Canoo

