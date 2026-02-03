© 2026 New Atlas
Capricorn's latest 01 Zagato hypercar prototype turns heads in Paris

By Aaron Turpen
February 02, 2026
The Capricorn 01 Zagato unveiled in Paris as a second prototype of an upcoming hypercar
The Capricorn 01 Zagato unveiled in Paris as a second prototype of an upcoming hypercar
A mid-mounted supercharged V8 engine revs up to 9,000 rpm and produces over 900PS
The interior shows the manual, dogleg transmission's shifter and ensconced monocoque chassis
Zagato designers took clear inspiration from supercars of the past with a distinctly Italian flair
Both the body and chassis of the Capricorn 01 Zagato are carbon fiber
With 900+PS and 1,000 Nm of torque, the 01 Zagato is said to have a 0-100km/h sprint of under 3 seconds
Only 19 production units of the Capricorn 01 Zagato will be made, with deliveries beginning late this year
The price for the 01 Zagato will be €2.95 million, pre-tax
The carbon fiber chassis is suspended on double wishbone, pushrode Bilsteins
Bilstein carbon fiber brakes behind the 21-inch wheels provide stopping power for the 01 Zagato
Gullwings because ... hypercar
For those interested, trunk space (up front) in the 01 Zagato is 110 liters
This second prototype run of the 01 Zagato is being used as a test bed for proving, with a third prototype coming soon
The carbon fiber monocoque provides the basis for the 01 Zagato's light weight and stiffness
The big V8 powering the 01 Zagato takes up most of the rear third of the car
The powerful V8 sits ahead of the rear axle of the 01 Zagato, nestled in its carbon fiber chassis
The V8 produces 900+PS and 1,000 Nm while revving up to 9,000 rpm
Capricorn Group has unveiled its second prototype of the 01 Zagato hypercar at the Salon Rétromobile in Paris. The presentation came packed with all the right buzzwords to appeal to enthusiasts.

The model shown represents the second prototype on the way to a third example, expected soon, which will undergo full testing before production begins later in 2026. Once development is complete, the 01 Zagato will be limited to just 19 units, each priced at €2.95 million (US$3.5 million).

Showing off the project, Capricorn CEO Robertino Wild leaned heavily into the purist appeal. Beneath bodywork designed by Zagato, the 01 is a mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive hypercar with a manual transmission promising, as the company puts it, a “pure, immersive, analog driving experience.”

The engine, a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 outputting 900 PS (888 hp, 662 kW), is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Brembo carbon fiber brakes provide stopping power and driving modes include Comfort, Sport, or Track options.

The carbon fiber chassis is suspended on double wishbone, pushrode Bilsteins

The engine delivers 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque and revs up to 9,000 rpm. Capricorn claims a sub-three-second 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) sprint and a top speed of 360 km/h (224 mph). Dry weight is said to come in at under 1,200 kg (2,646 lb). Homologation will not include the United States. European approval is expected to cover markets including the UK, Switzerland, Japan, Mexico, Canada, and the Middle East.

Structurally, the 01 Zagato features an LMP1-inspired all-carbon-fiber monocoque and carbon-fiber chassis. Suspension duties are handled by a Bilstein EVO R pushrod setup with double wishbones, optimized for low weight and high performance.

With the 01 Zagato, the storied Capricorn Group moves beyond its role as a lightweighting supplier and into the hypercar business. Sales will be handled exclusively through the Louyet Group.

Source: Capricorn Group

Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.

