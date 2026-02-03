Capricorn's latest 01 Zagato hypercar prototype turns heads in Paris

Capricorn Group has unveiled its second prototype of the 01 Zagato hypercar at the Salon Rétromobile in Paris. The presentation came packed with all the right buzzwords to appeal to enthusiasts.

The model shown represents the second prototype on the way to a third example, expected soon, which will undergo full testing before production begins later in 2026. Once development is complete, the 01 Zagato will be limited to just 19 units, each priced at €2.95 million (US$3.5 million).

Showing off the project, Capricorn CEO Robertino Wild leaned heavily into the purist appeal. Beneath bodywork designed by Zagato, the 01 is a mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive hypercar with a manual transmission promising, as the company puts it, a “pure, immersive, analog driving experience.”

The engine, a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 outputting 900 PS (888 hp, 662 kW), is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Brembo carbon fiber brakes provide stopping power and driving modes include Comfort, Sport, or Track options.

The carbon fiber chassis is suspended on double wishbone, pushrode Bilsteins Capricorn Group

The engine delivers 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque and revs up to 9,000 rpm. Capricorn claims a sub-three-second 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) sprint and a top speed of 360 km/h (224 mph). Dry weight is said to come in at under 1,200 kg (2,646 lb). Homologation will not include the United States. European approval is expected to cover markets including the UK, Switzerland, Japan, Mexico, Canada, and the Middle East.

Structurally, the 01 Zagato features an LMP1-inspired all-carbon-fiber monocoque and carbon-fiber chassis. Suspension duties are handled by a Bilstein EVO R pushrod setup with double wishbones, optimized for low weight and high performance.

With the 01 Zagato, the storied Capricorn Group moves beyond its role as a lightweighting supplier and into the hypercar business. Sales will be handled exclusively through the Louyet Group.

Source: Capricorn Group