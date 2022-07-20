$45K+ Chevy Blazer EV churns out 320 miles of range or SS performance

General Motors has continued its electric vehicle push, revealing the all-new Chevy Blazer EV. A much more practical take on the electric utility than a six-figure, four-tonne hyper-Hummer, the Blazer EV offers an impressive mix of everyday performance and driving capability that includes up to 557 hp of all-wheel drive, a sub-four-second 0-60 mph sprint and up to 320 miles (515 km) of driving range. The new e-crossover also welcomes the first electric iteration of Chevy's Super Sport (SS) performance trim, promising to be an all-around attractive and capable e-machine.

Starting with the sporty, Camaro-derived styling of the gas Blazer, Chevy pushes the electric variant to aggressive new heights. The front-end is more upright and broadened, supporting a widened grille with side intakes and a full-width LED lighting signature that incorporates the Chevy bowtie. Volvo might take issue with headlamps that look suspiciously similar to its well-established Thor's hammers, but we can just sit back and appreciate a strong first impression.

The amplified Blazer styling continues throughout, with a long wheelbase stretching out the proportions, a crisper fender and character lines adding definition, and claw-like wraparound taillamps enhancing the view in back. The vents behind the wheels and the rearmost windows look a little excessive and disjointed to our eyes, but overall it's an attractive design ready to compete in the fast-heating electric crossover space.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV becomes the latest member of GM's Ultium EV family General Motors

The Blazer EV rides on GM's Ultium electric platform and will be offered in a wide variety of trims and configurations to meet the demands of different driver profiles. The range-topping SS performance trim will come as a dedicated 557-hp (410-kW) all-wheel drive offering 648 lb-ft (879 Nm) of torque, a sub-four-second 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) sprint in WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode, and up to 290 miles (467 km) of driving range. Those shopping less for performance and more for high mileage will want to opt for the RS trim, which comes with front-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive options and offers an estimated max range of 320 miles (515 km).

The 1LT base trim will come solely as a front-wheel drive with up to 247 miles (398 km), while the next-level-up 2LT will have optional AWD and a 293-mile (472-km) range. Both of these trims will miss out on some convenience and aesthetic features standard on the higher trims, including heated/ventilated seats, the illuminated front bowtie emblem and a hands-free power liftgate.

All Blazer EV trims will include DC fast-charging capable of rates up to 190 kW, which Chevy estimates will be able to channel 78 miles (126 km) of range into the battery in roughly 10 minutes. Chevy does not identify battery sizes.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS with Adrenaline Red and Blacken Black interior and Adrenaline Red accents General Motors

All Blazer EVs are also slated to get a 17.7-in infotainment touchscreen and 11-in digital instrument cluster. Other technological highlights include regenerative braking, one-pedal driving, available Super Cruise, and driver-assistance features like reverse automatic parking, lane keep assist with departure warning, and front pedestrian braking. GM's Ultifi software suite will deliver updates, new features and upgrades over the air.

GM will begin Blazer EV sales in Summer 2023 (Northern Hemisphere) with the $47,595 2LT and $51,995 RS models. It will add the $65,995 SS performance model later in 2023, followed by the entry-level $44,995 1LT in the first quarter of 2024. The electric Blazers will be built at the same Ramos Arizpe, Mexico facility that currently produces the ICE Blazer.

Source: General Motors