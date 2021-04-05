Production GMC Hummer EV SUV and Pickup unveiled and detailed

The GMC Hummer EV SUV and Hummer EV Pickup have debuted in their production formats with several new technologies and a few surprising details. Among those are the production dates, with the pickup truck model beginning Q3 2021 and the SUV in early 2023.

When the new GMC Hummer EV was first unveiled in its full format, it was called a "supertruck" and was, to almost everyone’s surprise, a pickup truck. The electric truck was designed to showcase Hummer heritage in appearance, while offering an electric vehicle experience never before marketed: 1,000 horsepower of off-road readiness.

Now, GMC has added a new twist: there will also be an SUV version of the Hummer EV. The aptly-named Hummer EV SUV replaces the pickup truck bed with an enclosed cargo bay. Like the Hummer pickup, though, it will be aimed towards upscale buyers and festooned with technology. It will also retain the numerous off-road talents we outlined shortly after the truck’s unveiling.

Because of the Hummer name's heritage, a lot of emphasis is being placed on the new Hummer EV's off-road credibility GMC

"GMC’s Hummer EV SUV offers an exceptional balance of on-road performance and off-road capability, enhanced by a unique structure that allows for our signature open-air experience," says Al Oppenheiser, chief engineer on the Hummer EV project. "New features debuting on the SUV reinforce its role as a tactical tool in almost any situation."

Those new features? They’re spearheaded by a trail-mapping feature available in the connected myGMC app, which offers trailhead discovery, navigation, and real-time energy consumption details, along with community-based energy forecasting for trail efficiency expectations. A newly-available Power Station option will also allow up to 19.2 kW of AC charging at 120V/25A/3kW and the ability to charge other electric vehicles at 240V/25A/6kW.

Features of both the GMC Hummer EV SUV and Pickup include an interdependent body-battery structure with double-stacked Ultium batteries (exclusive to GMC). The SUV will have up to 830 horsepower (619 kW) and 11,500 pound-feet (15,591 Nm) of torque. The slightly smaller power output from the Hummer EV SUV is due to its smaller size, which includes a wheelbase that shrinks 9 inches (22.8 cm) versus the truck. The smaller wheelbase and up to 13 inches of suspension travel means better departure and breakover angles and a tighter turning radius (35.4 ft/10.8 m) with 4 Wheel Steer engaged. GMC points out that this is a smaller turning radius than the much smaller Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Available 4-wheel steering allows for a tight turning radius, even with 13 inches of wheel travel GMC

Both the Hummer EV Pickup and Hummer EV SUV will have a standard Infinity Roof with removable Sky Panels and I-Bar for an open-air experience on or off the road. Customizable user experience features in the Hummer’s gauge, infotainment clusters, and drive mode controls are also standard. GMC will have over 200 accessories ready for off-the-shelf purchase when the Hummer EV Pickup enters showrooms for the 2022 model year, and for the Hummer EV SUV when it appears in the 2024 model year.

Standard features on the GMC Hummer EV will include 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires, underbody armor and rock sliders, UltraVision with underbody cameras (with wash system), front eLocker and rear virtual lockers for torque distribution control, and heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts.

Dimensional and capability specifications for the Hummer EV Pickup include:

135.6-inch / 3,445-mm wheelbase

216.8-inch / 5,507-mm vehicle length

93.7-inch / 2,380-mm vehicle width (w/ mirrors)

15.9-inch / 404-mm maximum ground clearance

34.7-inch / 881-mm front overhang

46.5-inch / 1,181-mm rear overhang (w/o spare)

49.7-degree approach angle

38.4-degree departure angle

32.2-degree breakover angle

73.3-inch / 1,863-mm water fording maximum depth

37.1-ft / 11.3-m turning circle (w/ 4 Wheel Steer)

13-inch / 330-mm front and rear suspension travel

Dimensional and capability specifications for the Hummer EV SUV include:

126.7-inch / 3,218-mm wheelbase

196.8-inch / 4,999.5-mm vehicle length

93.7-inch / 2,380-mm vehicle width (w/ mirrors)

16-inch / 406-mm maximum ground clearance

34.7-inch / 881-mm front overhang

35.5-inch / 900.5-mm rear overhang (w/o spare)

49.6-degree approach angle

49-degree departure angle

34.4-degree breakover angle

32-inch / 813-mm water fording maximum depth

73.3-inch / 1,863-mm track width

35.4-ft / 10.8-m turning circle (w/ 4 Wheel Steer)

13-inch / 330-mm front and rear suspension travel

81.8 cubic feet / 2,316 liters maximum cargo space

Power swing-out rear tailgate

The interior layout of the Hummer EV SUV is nearly identical to the Pickup model, but some will have this exclusive Lunar Shadow interior theme GMC

When the GMC Hummer EV SUV debuts for the 2024 model year, a special Edition 1 model will be offered in an exclusive Moonshot Green Matte exterior color and Lunar Shadow interior theme. Seven more colors will be available for the SUV.

Like the pickup model, the SUV will have over 300 miles (483 km) of range per charge, a three-motor e4WD system, 800-volt DC fast charging capability (up to 300 kW), Regen on Demand for one-pedal driving, and Terrain Mode for off-road control.

Pricing and other details for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and SUV will come closer to launch. Pre-orders and reservations are being taken now on GMC’s website.

Source: GMC

