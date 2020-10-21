GMC unveils "world's first supertruck" – the Hummer EV

After serving up shady photos and line drawing silhouettes, GM has finally unveiled the 2022 GMC Hummer EV. Billed by GM as "the world's first supertruck," the Hummer EV will be the first all-electric GMC vehicle and enter production in Michigan next year.

A video, backed by a cover version of Led Zepplin's Immigrant Song, shows the Hummer EV flying across the snow, jumping the tundra, and splashing sand in the desert as a narrator provides facts and figures for the new vehicle.

The Hummer EV will be a pickup, not an SUV, and will be powered by a 1,000-hp (745.7-kW) electric drive and boast 11,500 lb-ft (15,592 Nm) of torque. That equates to a 0-60-mph (96.5-km/h) sprint of about 3 seconds, which is comparable to the upcoming Cybertruck. All this we already knew.

In case those following behind forget what you're driving GMC

Now it's confirmed the GMC Hummer EV will also include GM's new SuperCruise driver assistance technology, which offers hands-free highway driving with lane changing. The system has a myriad of safety features built in and, as one GM spokesperson put it (when asked), "will not likely slam into parked emergency vehicles."

Four-wheel steering, another thing GMC teased about the new Hummer not long ago, is further showcased and shown in action. The wheel movement works similar to how four-wheel steering works on many supercars and race cars, slightly turning the rear wheels in tandem with the front to offset drag and improve turning radius. With the Hummer EV this would, of course, also equate to better driving off-road and a "crab crawl" feature for low speeds.

The Hummer EV will use Ultium batteries (a GM exclusive) and have an estimated range of over 350 miles (563 km) per charge. DC fast charging of up to 150 kW will also be available on the new Hummer for much faster charge times, promising up about 100 miles (160 km) of charge in about 10 minutes.

The GMC Hummer EV is, surprisingly, a pickup truck. From this photo, we can see that GMC's MultiPro tailgate is also a part of the Hummer's design. GMC

For off-road enthusiasts, the GMC Hummer EV comes with 35-inch tires made for grip and the rig can accommodate up to 37-inch tires for those who really want to get dirty. A six-inch air ride suspension, which lifts not just bodywork but the frame as well, adds a lot more capability than most factory off-pavement rigs have out of the box.

For visibility, up to 18 cameras are mounted on the Hummer EV (depending on options), including underbody forward- and rear-facing as well as forward and rear trail and side-view cameras. Body armor and rock sliders finish the deal with the protection needed when doing the kind of things the Hummer EV is said to be capable of.

From photos and the video, it's also clear that the GMC Hummer EV was made to be different from other GM vehicles on the road and to distinguish its battery-electric design. LED lighting under the headlamps shows charging state as the truck charges, and the "grille" is a thin, six-bar design that features the letters "H U M M E R," one on each bar. Removable roof panels stow in the front trunk, opening the truck to the air, making this one of the first convertible production trucks seen in decades (following the Jeep Gladiator, of course).

The Hummer EV will go up for pre-order next year, with deliveries slated for 2022. Pricing will start at US$112,595 for the first up "Edition 1", with prices to drop over the subsequent years, reaching $80,000 for a 2024 model.

Be sure to check the gallery for the newly released photos of the new Hummer from GM for and check out the video below.

Source: GMC