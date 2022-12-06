DHL lines up 2,000 electric Transit cargo vans from Ford

DHL Group is making some interesting moves in its efforts to decarbonize its operations, deploying mail-carrying robots in Germany, flying delivery drones in Tanzania and lining up all-electric cargo planes for the US. Its latest steps mightn’t be its most adventurous but aren’t any less significant, with the logistics giant placing an order for 2,000 electric Transit vans with Ford.

DHL Group's new vehicles arrive via an agreement between it and Ford to ramp up the use of electric vans for logistics around the world, and will also see the pair collaborate on charging solutions and fleet management software. DHL Group has previously outlined plans for zero-emissions operations by 2050, and is investing €7 billion (US$7.3 billion) by 2030 as it works toward a 60% share of electric vehicles within its fleet by the end of the decade.

“Electrification of last mile logistics is a major pillar to decarbonize our operations,” said Anna Spinelli, Chief Procurement Officer & Head of Mobility, Deutsche Post DHL Group. “Adding the new Ford E-Transit to our global fleet of around 27,000 electric vans further strengthens our capability of providing green delivery services worldwide. Joining forces to address our logistics specific requirements will drive operational and service efficiency further.”

An agreement between DHL Group and Ford will see the two team up on charging solutions for electric cargo vans DHL Group

The order will primarily center on E-Transit panel vans designed for express shipments in the Americas and Europe, though other variations will be in the mix, including vans with customized boxes for urban deliveries in Germany. The first E-Transits have already been shipped and are now being put to use in last-mile deliveries in several countries, according to DHL Group.

“Ford Pro and Deutsche Post DHL Group share the vision of greater sustainability and a commitment to electrified solutions, and this agreement is a major step towards millions of deliveries being completed by electrified vehicles around the world,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe. “E-Transit is the top-selling commercial EV in North America and since June is also the best-seller in its segment in Europe, meaning the all-electric 2-tonne van is already making big strides to support this ambition.”

The entire 2,000-vehicle fleet is expected to be shipped by the end of 2023.

Source: DHL Group