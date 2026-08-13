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Automotive

Portable device allows you to wash your car anywhere

By Maryna Holovnova
August 13, 2026
Portable device allows you to wash your car anywhere
The Diisea C7 is presently on Kickstarter
The Diisea C7 is presently on Kickstarter
View 5 Images
Pledges for the C7 start at US$349
1/5
Pledges for the C7 start at US$349
The Diisea C7 is presently on Kickstarter
2/5
The Diisea C7 is presently on Kickstarter
The device's detachable tank holds 300 ml (10 oz) of water
3/5
The device's detachable tank holds 300 ml (10 oz) of water
One charge of the battery is claimed to be good for six to eight washes
4/5
One charge of the battery is claimed to be good for six to eight washes
The C7 tips the scales at 1.4 kg (3 lb)
5/5
The C7 tips the scales at 1.4 kg (3 lb)
View gallery - 5 images

Washing your car yourself sounds simple, but let’s admit it – it’s yet another hassle to deal with.

If you live in a condo or apartment, you may not even be allowed to wash your car where you park it, meaning a trip to the car wash, a wait in line, and a few dollars out of your pocket each time. And if you just want to get rid of a few dirty spots, the full wash might feel like a waste of time and money. Those are the issues that the portable C7 washer from Diisea, which is currently on Kickstarter, is designed to address.

Pledges for the C7 start at US$349
Pledges for the C7 start at US$349

Besides the inconvenience of lining up, one concern with traditional car washes is the potential for dirt and abrasive particles to cause micro-scratches on the paint or even damage sensors. The C7 doesn’t use high-pressure water. Instead, it features so-called Water-Dust Circulation technology.

Basically, the device's soft, spongy roller uses a controlled flow of water to collect dirt from the surface and pull the particles into the machine right away, before they can cause scratches. The roller rotates constantly and gets rinsed with clean water, so the part touching the car always stays clean. The designers recommend replacing the roller every six to eight months, depending on usage. It has a claimed lifespan of up to 150 washes.

The device's detachable tank holds 300 ml (10 oz) of water
The device's detachable tank holds 300 ml (10 oz) of water

It reportedly takes about five minutes to wash a whole car with the C7, using just one bottle of water. The detachable water tank inside the device holds 300 ml (10 oz), and, according to the creators, you won’t need more than that for a full wash.

The device is relatively light at 1.4 kg (3 lb) and measures 57.7 x 21.4 x 10.3 cm (22.7 x 8.4 x 4.06 in), so it should be comfortable to operate with one hand. It has a replaceable li-ion battery that fully charges in about one hour via USB-C. One charge is claimed to last for up to one hour, which might not sound like much, but it also translates to roughly six to eight washes, depending on how quickly you work and how large your vehicle is.

The company emphasizes that the portable washer is also eco-friendly. According to Diisea, it uses only as much water as needed, doesn’t require soap, and doesn’t create foam or wastewater. Because there is no water splashing around and getting the ground wet, the company claims it’s safe to use the device even in parking garages with restrictions on car washing.

One charge of the battery is claimed to be good for six to eight washes
One charge of the battery is claimed to be good for six to eight washes

There are some potential downsides, though. Because the tool is designed primarily for flat surfaces, it's not ideal for cleaning a car’s interior. It can reportedly handle leather seats, but for deep crevices, you might want to use a dedicated cleaning tool.

Bird droppings are another challenge. The C7 is designed to handle them as well, but once they have been sitting on a car for too long and have baked in the sun, they can be very difficult to remove completely without the high-pressure water that traditional car washes provide.

The C7 tips the scales at 1.4 kg (3 lb)
The C7 tips the scales at 1.4 kg (3 lb)

The other thing that might get potential customers hesitant is the price, which seems just a little too steep. Nevertheless, the company argues that compared with conventional car washes, the C7 could pay for itself in the first year if you wash your car about once a month.

The early-bird price on Kickstarter is US$349, while the planned retail price is $599. Assuming the campaign is successful, shipping is currently scheduled for November. Potential backers might also want to check out the similar (but slightly less portable) Linyo H1, which is also on Kickstarter.

DIISEA C7 Portable Car Washer — Paint & Sensor Safe

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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