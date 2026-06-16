Ford Escort back as limited-edition 326-hp modern-retro sports car

Who would have ever imagined we’d live to see a day where a Ford Escort would boast a better power-to-weight ratio than a Porsche 911? A proper working-class car turned into a sexy rear-wheel-drive, sub-2,000-lb (907-kg), manual sports car that revs to 10,000 rpm!

Boreham Motorworks insists the Escort Mk1 RS is neither a restomod nor a continuation, nor even a tribute. It’s essentially a “continumod” – an official, Ford-sanctioned, retro-futuristic machine with a certified Ford chassis number, produced as a strict limited-edition piece.

Right then, before you get too busy swooning over the images, let’s dive into the details. Almost everything about the original car has been re-engineered – from the chassis and suspension to the engine.

That's the four-cylinder 2.1-liter “Ten-K” naturally aspirated engine that produces 326 horsepower at peak Boreham Motorworks

Let’s start right there. A four-cylinder 2.1-liter “Ten-K” naturally aspirated motor paired with a five-speed dog-leg manual transmission powers the flagship model, generating 326 horsepower at its peak. Take that in – that’s roughly 155 hp per liter. For reference, as TopGear points out, the Ferrari 458 Speciale produces 131 hp liter. A Ford Escort outdoing a Ferrari!

The Ten-K is an inline, belt-driven four-cylinder with 16-valve heads, individual throttle bodies, and billet components (including the crankshaft, dry sump, and cam cover). It features Formula One-inspired port and valve geometry, pulling a flat torque curve that peaks at 6,500 rpm. And we can't forget the glorious induction noise echoing from a carbon airbox inspired by Ford's earliest belt-drive engines.

But if that sounds too wild and you want something simpler and truer to history, the standard trim might better suit you. It features a fuel-injected, twin-cam 1.8-liter engine based on the original Alan Mann Racing cars, producing 182 horsepower and 133 lb-ft (180 Nm) of torque while revving all the way to 8,500 rpm. This base variant sends its power down via a period-correct four-speed manual.

Moving under the car, Boreham has fitted an innovative six-link live floating rear axle system. By swapping out the original heavy iron construction for titanium tubing and aluminum castings, the unsprung mass at the rear has been slashed by a massive 50% compared to original-era racing Escorts.

Plenty of carbon fiber, and machined aluminum in there Boreham Motorworks

Elsewhere, lightweight materials dominate. There is plenty of carbon fiber, stretching from the door cards and dashboard to the hood and trunk lid. On the exterior, you'll find beautifully machined billet aluminum accents, including the custom door handles.

The proportions are particularly appealing, especially with the addition of iconic bubble arches. The wheelbase has been extended forward by 1.2 inches (30 mm) to perfectly replicate the geometry of the 1968 Alan Mann Racing vehicles that turned the Escort into a touring car legend.

Step inside, and you’re treated to a completely analog experience. There is a gorgeous custom instrument panel and tactile switchgear, all wrapped in soft leather. For seating, you can choose between comfortable, wide-set road seats with tilting backrests – which grant easy access to the dual helmet storage areas where the rear seats used to be – or ultra-slim carbon buckets.

Inside, it's an an all-analog experience Boreham Motorworks

The attention to detail is staggering. For a little extra cash, you can even option a pair of dash-mounted, removable Breitling rally chronographs. Just keep in mind that this craftsmanship comes entirely devoid of modern driving aids: there is no traction control or ABS – and while power steering is active at low speeds for parking, it tapers off as speed increases to maximize pure road feel.

The production run is strictly capped at 150 units worldwide, available in both left- and right-hand drive. Each car starts at £295,000 before tax (roughly $US400,000), with the high-revving Ten-K engine attracting an additional premium. Yes, supercar money for an Escort. You could technically buy a Ferrari Purosangue for that kind of cash.

But as a buyer, you get to collaborate directly with the company's DRVN Design Team, headed by Wayne Burgess, ensuring a completely bespoke build from the moment you place your order to the final handover.

The wheelbase is extended forward by 1.2 inches, with bubble arches over the wheels Boreham Motorworks

Still, you may have some explaining to do when friends and family ask why you've spent supercar money on a Ford Escort.

Source: Boreham Motorworks