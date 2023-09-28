Electric Land Rover yacht buggy is the most ridiculous thing of the day

Electric vehicle retromodder Everrati has chosen to take a perfectly good, ready-for-anything Land Rover and retrofit it into a glorified golf cart for shuttling fraction-percenters around the marina and beyond. The "Shore Tender" is a fully electrified Defender designed to ride aboard a superyacht, where it charges and remains at the ready for post-docking tour duties – because perish the thought of puffing out emissions between entirely inefficient jaunts on a massive, fume-puking hunk of sculptural ocean graffiti. Wouldn't want to muddy up that pretty environment, after all.

Okay, with the Monaco Yacht Show going on right now, the Shore Tender probably isn't the most obnoxious thing floating around this week, or even the past hour. But there's just something so phony and smug about it. Beyond the "eco" incongruences alluded to above, it just seems wrong to turn a vehicle as iconic and capable as the original Land Rover Defender into a life-size RC car destined to spend its lifecycle drunk-bussing yachty entourages from fancy resorts, restaurants and heritage sites back to even fancier super-vessels that almost certainly aren't electric or eco-friendly in the vaguest way.

A purpose-fit champagne cooler to congratulate yacht owners for making the trip from deck to land Everrati

It doesn't help when those hawking the thing overdo it with fluff like "exemplifies increased environmental responsibility in the world of luxury yachting."

Regardless, it's here and we're sure those HNWIs are already stumbling down their superyacht stairs to reserve it. To ensure it's attracting such clientele like flies, Everrati has teamed with superyacht designers Bannenberg & Rowell and yacht sales and charter firm Edmiston to give the creation the perfect dose of yacht-mirroring je ne sais quoi.

That triumphant triumvirate of land and sea has come up with such yacht-inspired touches as a special champagne chiller to fill out the under-hood bay no longer occupied by the engine and removable tie-off capstans, presumably useful for securing the Tender in its dedicated storage space aboard the mothership. Since that under-hood chiller is entirely too far away during the actual ride, this e-Rover also includes a more convenient champagne bottle holder affixed to its rear cage.

Why walk around to the hood when you can keep your champers at the ready? Everrati

We're surprised not to see any sign of teak decking on this build, seemingly a must-have for such a yachty vehicle, but Everrati and Co do ensure that the soft top is made from sailcloth and flooring from reclaimed ocean plastic – a brilliant reminder of just how much good its proud owners are doing for the dazzling environment surrounding them.

The Shore Tender accommodates the full party with a troop carrier-style layout that faces two longitudinal benches across from each other in back, with two regular seats up front. Everrati encourages customers to double their space by commissioning the vehicle in his-and-her-style pairs, the perfect way of "allowing owners to share the adventure experience of driving two vehicles at awe-inspiring global destinations."

An all-electric tender for shore Everrati

Everrati doesn't tip off much about the Shore Tender's actual specs, saying only that it's driven by a bespoke electric powertrain built up from OEM-grade components and manufacturing processes. Such lack of specificity is not uncharacteristic, as Everrati still doesn't list numbers for the regular Land Rover Defender and Range Rover Classic e-restos it announced last December. What we do know is that its first Land Rover offering, the Series IIA, is endowed with a 150-hp electric drive wired to a 60-kWh battery pack for up to 150 miles (241 km) of range.

Everrati did go a tad more powerful with the GT40, but we imagine a shore tender will lean toward the modest Series IIA end of the spectrum.

Pricing, of course, comes only after a serious application "subject to detailed commissioning consultation" – i.e. a weeding out of the poors and pretenders. The regular Defender e-restomod, developed without any input from yacht specialists, starts at £185,000 (approx. US$225,800), so we can imagine where the price goes from there. Wonder if there's a discount for those awe seekers who commission a proper pair?

Source: Everrati

