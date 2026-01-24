Florida hosts the biggest car auction in history ... and points the way to future

Mecum's Kissimmee auction always kicks the year away with a bang, but this year it smashed a laundry list of world records: the biggest car auction in history ($441 million), the highest single day in history ($259 million), plus world record prices for the Ferrari Enzo, F40, F50, La Ferrari, La Ferrari Aperta, 288 GTO, FXX, 275 GTB/4 Alloy, 599 GTO, 250 GT/L Lusso, F12tdf, 458 Speciale A, 599 SA Aperta, 430 Scuderia and 458 Speciale A plus the Pagani Huayra and Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach.

The auction didn't just see many world records set, it saw many of them pulverised, reframing the marketplace on a dozen already revered models. The record price for an Enzo Ferrari TRIPLED, with many other records increased by 50% to 200%.

The trends on display were even more interesting, further emphasising an issue we've already addressed this week in that there are strong indications of a significant generational shift in the collector car and motorcycle markets.

While Baby Boomers (the richest generation in history) continue to dominate the top-tier market, later generations such as Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z are also growing rich and are actively reshaping the industry by driving up values for "modern classics."

Each generation grows up with a different history, heroes, sex symbols, fashions, native technologies and the bedroom wall posters of each age group contain different aspirational objects. Modern classics suddenly look HOT.

Let's start with the auction record, because it offers a different perspective on the climb of rare automobiles as an asset class. In the last decade and a half, the record has tripled.

Gooding claimed the world record sales total for an automotive auction when it grossed $113.7 million at Pebble Beach in 2012, with RM Sotheby's setting a new high mark at its 2015 Monterey auction with a total of $172.9 million.

Mecum then pushed the record total for a single auction to $217 million at the 2022 Kissimmee auction, extending its own record to $234 million in 2023, then again in 2024 when the gross total reached $275 million.

Although the $226 million gross take at Kissimmee in 2025 might seem like a step backwards, it was still one of the four highest car auction totals in history, and this week's $441 million gross gives Mecum not just a new record, but all five of the largest car auctions (by gross receipts) ever held. In 12 years, the record receipts for a single car auction has progressed from $114 million to $441 million.

Kissimmee also broke live auction attendance records at a car auction (more than 140,000) helped by its proximity to the massive Walt Disney World resort and 13 straight days of continuous sales. One wonders how many of the Mecum audience this year had family members keeping themselves entertained at the adjacent entertainment colossus.

It's the ideal scenario to enable dad to do his car thing while mum and the kids had their own adventure, and I seriously doubt the choice of location for the Kissimmee auction was accidental. Dana Mecum and his crew now hold the most important car auction held anywhere on the planet each year, AND ditto for the most important motorcycle auction too. Congrats are in order.

Given that the month still has seven major automobile auctions to be held, there's every chance that January 2026 might see a billion dollars worth of collectible car sales.

Scheduled for the remainder of January 2026 are:

Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale Auction (17-25 January),

Bonhams Scottsdale Auction (23 January),

RM Sotheby’s Arizona Auction (23 January),

Broad Arrow Auctions Global Icons Online (23-30 January),

Artcurial Automobile Legends (Paris 27 January),

RM Sotheby’s Paris Auction (28 January)

Gooding Christie's Rétromobile Paris (29 January)

Bonhams Paris Sale (30 January).

It will be fascinating to watch the trends evident at the Scottsdale and Paris Retromobile auction clusters to see if the modern classics continue their rise.

Here's a list the top sellers at the world's biggest car auction and how the Mecum 2026 Kissimmee docket took a chain saw to the record books. We think the results offer some fascinating insight into the 2026 automotive investor marketplace.



1 | $38,500,000 | 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

One-of-One Ferrari 250 GTO Sells for $38.5 Million at Mecum Kissimmee

Lot S204 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

The ‘Bianco Speciale’ is the only white 250 GTO produced during a run of 36 of what has become the most valuable production car in history. The V12 sports cars were built from 1962 to 1964 and this car is one of just eight right-hand-drive GTOs. It was purchased by Microsoft CEO Jon Shirley in 1999 for an undisclosed price (thought to be in the vicinity of $2.0 million) and has proven to be an astute purchase given the $38.5 million result.

Chassis 3729GT had a successful in-period racing career with one victory and five 2nd-place finishes in GT class. It was driven in competition by Graham Hill, Jack Sears, Mike Parkes, Roy Salvadori, Mike MacDowel, Mike Salmon and Richie Ginther Mecum

The price of this car could easily have gone much higher, given that previous GTO sales at auction include a 1962 Ferrari 330 LM / 250 GTO (3765LM) at $51.705 million in 2023, a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO (3413GT) at $48.405 in 2018, and a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO (3851GT) for $38.115 million in 2014.

I Bought a Ferrari 250 GTO for...

This car was purchased by thoroughly devoted Tifoso David Lee, who posted the above youtube clip. His posting on Instagram read as follows: I am proud to be part of Ferrari’s history book as the newest custodian of this masterpiece. I have been collecting for a long time now and have had many goals. The big five in red. The big five in yellow. The F80. But the top of the mountain, the last infinity stone of Ferrari collecting is the 250 GTO.

I am humbled and honored to have achieved this goal. Thank you to @mecum_auctions and my broker @kcmvp @beverlyhillsmotoring for representing me at the auction. Remember to always dream big no matter how impossible the goal may seem.

Now this car doesn't have its original motor, but given it is the only white GTO and had been driven by a who's who of 1960s drivers, expectations were in the $60+ million zone, with one publication pushing its estimate to $72 million, and highly knowledgable publications citing a recent private GTO sale of $70 million.

Is the less-than-anticipated price a sign of generational change? Gen X, the Millennials, and Gen Z will covet different objects and might demand more entertainment options than an in-period valve-radio ... even with the on-board 12-cylinder orchestra. It might be beautiful and successful, but it is this car's sound that will give you goose bumps.



2 | $17,875,000 | 2003 Ferrari Enzo

2003 Ferrari Enzo

Lot S132 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

One of the highlights of the Kissimmee Auction was the sale of the Bachman Ferrari Collection, one of the world's best-known and most coveted Ferrari collections, and this fabled assemblage of pristine, low-mileage examples offered at no reserve served up some remarkable surprises, and none moreso than this car.

When the hammer finally fell, the car had set a new model record for an Enzo Ferrari at $17.875 million, somewhat more than the previous Enzo auction record of €5,400,000 ($5,867,640) set at Monaco Car Auctions in June, 2023. The previous record-holder having been the very first Enzo produced, plus it had been owned from new by two-times World Formula One champion, Fernando Alonso. Alonso purchased the car during his breakout year when he set his first pole position and took his first win.

That is not a typo - this car TRIPLED the world record for an Enzo Ferrari.



3 | $12,375,000 | 1966 Ford GT40 MkII Factory Lightweight

From the Apex Collection, this car is XGT-3, one of only three factory Ford GT40 MkII examples produced with a lightweight chassis and bodywork. Ford GT40 authority (who did write the book on the subject) Ronnie Spain is on record as stating "There are other MkIIs which have been fabulously restored to original configuration, but only XGT-3 is in that original condition still." Mecum

Official Auction Page

Regarded as the most original GT40 MkII in existence, this 1966 Ford GT40 MkII Factory Lightweight went within a whisker of the model record of $13,205,000 that was fetched in 2025 by RM Sotheby's for a Mk II with a successful race record in period that had been restored and formed part of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Collection for many decades.

1966 Ford GT40 MkII Factory Lightweight

Only 11 GT40 MkII cars were built and only nine examples survive substantially intact. Of the nine MkIIs, most are in the hands of collectors such as Miles Collier, Fred Simeone and the Shelby American Collection.



4 | $12,210,000 | 1995 Ferrari F50

1995 Ferrari F50

Lot S166 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This F50 provided another record-breaking result from the Bachman Collection, this 1995 Ferrari F50, formerly owned by pro golfer Ian Poulter, sold for $12.21m, smashing the previous model record of $9,245,000 set just six months ago. That car had been specified and loved for its first eight years by fashion magnate Ralph Lauren, and was being offered after 22 years with its second owner with still just 5,400 miles on the odometer.

By comparison, this car was also being offered to a third owner, but after 31 years, the odometer reads just 252 miles and it ticked every conceivable box, including having been awarded Platinum at the Ferrari Classiche Concours at the 2016 Finali Mondiali at Daytona and also taking the Supercar Cup award at the 2018 Cavallino Classic.

This car added $3 million to the model record, which had added $4 million to the previous model record last August (2025). The F50 has clearly been a blue chip investment since just 349 examples were produced between 1995 and 1997, with just 56 built for the U.S. F50 prices have been on a steady upwards trajectory for many years, surpassing $5.0 million for the first time at Broad Arrow's 2022 Monterey Jet Center Auction.

Since that $5,175,000 price was paid in August 2022, five F50s have sold between $5.0 and $5.5 million, so recent prices of $9.245 million and $12.210 million suggest the F50 is heading for auction block superstardom.



5 | $11,110,000 | 2003 Ferrari Enzo

S209.1 - 2003 Ferrari Enzo

Lot S209.1 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

Just 400 examples of the Ferrari Enzo were built, of which 111 were U.S. market examples. When the 2026 Kissimmee auction began, the world record price for an Enzo stood at €5,400,000 ($5,867,640) set at Monaco Car Auctions in June, 2023. Lot 132 saw that world record triple to $17,875,000, then a few hours later this car fetched $11,110,000, almost doubling the previous day's world record. It was a big day for Ferrari Enzo owners.



6 | $11,000,000 | 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

Lot S155 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

A total of 709 LaFerraris were produced in limited runs between 2013 and 2018, comprising 499 coupe models and 210 Aperta (convertible) versions. The world record for a La Ferrari sold at auction was set at $7.0 million in 2016 when Ferrari auctioned a brand new La Ferrari coupe for the benefit the reconstruction of Central Italy in the aftermath of the earthquakes of 2016. The auction was held in conjunction with RM Sotheby’s and in collaboration with the National Italian American Foundation's Earthquake Relief Fund. The price achieved represented a record for the most valuable 21st Century automobile ever sold at auction.

The record for the rarer Aperta variant was set when the 210th and final LaFerrari Aperta was sold at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione 2017 auction at $9,989,050 (€8,300,000).

We love charity auctions and they perform a wonderful win-win-win for so many people … but they can’t realistically be included in any data that people might use to make important purchasing decisions, at least not without warning them. So you are warned that both previous records (coupe and Aperta) for the LaFerrari were sold for the benefit of charity, where at least part of the auction price is goodwill and bonhomie ... and bids are made in what are essentially high society events where alcohol is flowing.

The non-charity auction record price for a LaFerrari Aperta prior to this auction was the $6,715,000 paid at RM Sotheby's Monterey auction last 16 August, 2025, with only one other Aperta ever sold at auction, fetching $6,620,388 (CHF 5,292,500) at RM Sotheby's "Tailored for Speed" auction in Zurich on 11 October 2025.

Hence this car nearly doubled the record price for a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta.



7 | $8,525,000 | 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO

Lot S123 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

Prior to this auction, the highest ever paid for a Ferrari 288 GTO was $4,405,000 at RM Sotheby's 2022 Monterey sale, with other sales over the last decade having been remarkably consistent with results of $3,927,021 (€3,263,000) in 2017, $3,882,500 in 2024, $3,910,000 in 2023, $3,965,000 in 2023, and $3,918,208 (€3,464,375) in 2022.

Hence, the leap from $4.405 million to $8.525 million came as a surprise, though the car is meticulously documented since birth as it was purchased new by the Bachmans who picked it up from Maranello in late 1985 and have driven every inch of the 1250 miles it had covered prior to this sale.

A lot of people thought that Ferrari bestowing the GTO nomenclature on this car was a mistake - the collectors of the world just put that rumour to bed permanently.



8 | $6,710,000 | 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

Lot S156 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

As previously mentioned, the record price of US$7,000,000 for a Ferrari LaFerrari coupe was set at a Charity Auction in December 2016, and we don't give much credence to results from charity auctions.

The non-charity auction record price for a LaFerrari coupe prior to this auction was the $5,230,000 paid at RM Sotheby's Monterey auction in 2025, and it's worth looking at that car's auction description to see a car that closely approximates auction block perfection. When it sold new, the original MSRP for a LaFerrari coupe was around $1,420,000, but the Monterey car was purchased with an additional $127,241 in factory options including Scuderia fender shields, sport exhaust, and extensive lashings of carbon fiber. It fetched its record price in “time capsule” condition with just 54 miles on the odometer.

So this car is the new non-charity auction record holder for a Ferrari LaFerrari coupe, adding more than a million to the high watermark, just as the car sold immediately prior (Lot 155) which set a new record for a LaFerrari Aperta.



9 | $6,600,000 | 1992 Ferrari F40

1992 Ferrari F40

Lot S126 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

Ferrari initially planned to build only 400 F40s, but despite an MSRP of $400,000 (five times the price of its predecessor, the 288 GTO), Ferrari's performance-focussed 40th birthday present to its customers created such overwhelming demand that production was increased to an un-Ferrari-like total of 1315 cars of which 213 went to the U.S. market.

The car was designed to celebrate Ferrari's 40th anniversary and was the last Ferrari automobile personally approved by Enzo Ferrari. At the time it was Ferrari's fastest, most powerful, and most expensive car but the large production run drew considerable criticism.

From Wikipedia: In response to the quite simple, but very expensive car with relatively little out of the ordinary being called a "cynical money-making exercise" aimed at speculators, a figure from the Ferrari marketing department was quoted as saying "We wanted it to be very fast, sporting in the extreme and Spartan," "Customers had been saying our cars were becoming too plush and comfortable." "The F40 is for the most enthusiastic of our owners who want nothing but sheer performance. It isn't a laboratory for the future, as the 959 is. It is not Star Wars. And it wasn't created because Porsche built the 959. It would have happened anyway."

An F40 owned by Formula One driver Nigel Mansell was sold for £1 million in 1990 to set the F40 model's first auction record, a record that stood for almost a quarter century. Since then, all those who purchased an F40 have watched sales reflect handsome appreciation.

The highest price ever paid for an F40 prior to Kissimmee 2026 was the $3,965,000 paid at Gooding&Co's official Pebble Beach auction in 2022, with several other sales close behind: $3,886,250 in 2025, $3,855,000 in 2022, $3,855,000 in 2025, $3,800,000 in 2025 and ????? in 2025.

With the model record price jumping from $3,965,000 to $6,600,000, it is now clear that despite its unprecedented production figure, the F40 has generated more than enough demand to match the increased supply in the supply/demand equation that dictates auction prices.

This is yet another near-perfect specimen from the Bachman Collection that has smashed records in Kissimmee, taken awards almost every time it was shown, and has been lovingly shepherded from the factory gates to Kissimmee, accumulating a grand total of 458 miles in 32 years.

10 | $6,325,000 | 2006 Ferrari FXX

2006 Ferrari FXX

Lot S133 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

Introduced in 2005, the Ferrari FXX is a non-street-legal, track-only, highly-evolved (860 prancing ponies) version of the Enzo, created in very limited numbers (30) as part of an exclusive R&D program for Ferrari's most devoted customers.

The Ferrari FXX cost €2.35 million in 2005 (based on exchange rates across 2005, that equates to between USD $2,750,000 and $3,175,000) with the price including membership in the exclusive XX program, covering maintenance and specialised trackside support at designated events. The clients owned the cars, but Ferrari kept them in their possession, only allowing them to be driven during specific, curated, and factory-organised track events.

Phil Bachman was one of the most active and enthusiastic FXX owners, participating in this car in 22 FXX events between 2006 and 2011 at 16 different racetracks on four continents.

The car became an icon as the only FXX in Giallo, and it won awards whenever it was shown. Most significantly, when Ferrari North America put on a special display in Rodeo Drive to celebrate its 60th birthday in October 2014, this car was as one of 60 very special models on display.

Fetching $6,325,000, this Ferrari FXX almost doubled the previous highest FXX auction record of $3,520,000 set by RM Sotheby's during Monterey Car Week in 2019. This price also surpasses the highest price ever paid for the even-more-expensive FXX Evo that followed the FXX, which is $6,060,959 (CHF 5,236,250) set by RM Sotheby's in Zurich in October 2025.



11 | $6,050,000 | 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach

F198.1 - 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach

Lot F198.1 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

Porsche’s 918 Spyder was first shown to the public at the 2010 Geneva Motor show as a street legal version of the Le Mans RS Spyder racing car, becoming the first production hybrid hypercar when it launched in 2013, narrowly ahead of the McLaren P1 and LaFerrari. It utilized a naturally-aspirated 4.6-liter 607 horsepower V8 engine and two 140 horsepower electric motors to produce a total 887 horsepower driven through all four wheels. The performance of the car was preposterous for a hybrid, and it’s 0-60mph time of 2.2 seconds made it the fastest accelerating production car in existence.

Perhaps the ultimate validation of its hypercar performance was a 6:57 lap of the fabled Nürburgring “Green Hell.” One of our regular writers insists that “people do not drive cars, they wear them”, so the quite public socially-aware statement of owning a performance car with a conscience (low emissions and excellent fuel consumption) was also a drawcard, as was the Targa top … and not surprisingly, all 918 units had secured deposits long before the production finished, even with an MSRP of US$845,000 (€781,000 / £711,000).

The $84,000 Weissach package offered a car that was 90 lbs (41 kg) lighter, but in lowering the weight of the car to 3,602 lbs (1,634 kg) almost everything was changed (magnesium wheels, titanium chassis bolts, extensive carbon fiber and even thinner paint) , creating the most valuable hero version of the car. Roughly 25% of purchasers paid the premium for the Weissach package, which equates to around 230 such cars. Less than 300 918s went to the United States, and less than 100 of those are believed to have the Weissach package.

At auction, the 918 and 918 Weissach have performed beyond expectation and the model record for the Weissach (prior to this auction) was set in 2023 at $3,937,500 - a five-fold increase in value for an eight-year-old car.

Other 918 Weissach and standard 918 sales have also shown them to be a good investment: $3,525,000 in March 2024, $2,865,000 in April 2024, $2,700,000 (not Weissach) in August 2025, $2,690,000 in November 2024, $2,590,000 in April 2025, $2,480,000 in August 2024, $2,315,000 (not Weissach) in March 2025, $1,985,000 (not Weissach) in August 2023, $1,985,000 (not Weissach) in December 2023 and $1,980,000 in May 2019. In addition to those sales, a further 25 918s (mostly with Weissach package) have sold for more than $1.5 million during the same period.

This auction indicates that even greater returns are coming, as this car’s $6,050,000 price raised the record by 50% and another Weissach Spyder sold for $3,575,000, not far behind the previous auction record.

12 | $6,050,000 | 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Alloy

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Alloy

Lot S137 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

Widely regarded as one of the most elegant Ferraris ever made, the GTB and its variants attracted celebrity owners by the score.

The Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Alloy is a very rare beast. Just 16 aluminium-bodied 275 GTB/4 coupes were produced and they are so closely held that they almost never come to auction.

The last one at auction was a genuine North American Racing Team Alloy that sold for $5,285,000 during Monterey Car Week in 2025. Prior to that, a 275 GTB/4 Alloy sold for $3,586,000 in 2021, and prior to that, the last one sold at auction was in 2012 when a GTB/4 'Competizione Speciale' with alloy body sold for $1,485,000. That’s ancient history in this market.

Hence this car now holds the model auction record, bumping it from $5.285 million to $6.05 million.

Remarkably, the highest price for a common garden variety 275 GTB/4 (330 units were produced) is still well beyond reach, with RM Sotheby’s having fetched $10,175,000 in 2014 for a car that had been pre-loved by the world’s favourite petrolhead, Steve McQueen.

Impressed with the 275 he drove in The Thomas Crown Affair (1968), McQueen took delivery of his GTB/4 while on the set of Bullitt (1968) and it was a fitting chariot for the period’s hottest lead man for the next four years. Provenance can have a massive impact on auction price and this car is a prime example, as the second owner of the car was TV star Guy Williams. Williams was the occasional fourth Cartwright brother in Bonanza (1959-1973), Zorro in Zorro (1957–1959), and Professor John Robinson in the landmark Space Opera, Lost in Space (1965-1968). Williams drove it for five years.

There are a lot of 275 GTB Ferraris out there with celebrity provenance, as it became known as the car of the stars. Ferrari 275 owners included James Coburn, Jane Fonda, George Harrison, Miles Davis, Eric Clapton, Roman Polanski, Ralph Lauren, Jayne Mansfield, Johnny Mathis, Clint Eastwood, and Peter Sellers, but no-one has more influence on automobile and motorcycle prices than Steve McQueen.

13 | $5,830,000 | 1992 Ferrari F40

1992 Ferrari F40

Lot S161 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

The F40 back story has already been written for the F40 that sold for $6.6 million, setting a new high price for the model. This car too broke the previous world record.



X | $5,300,000 (high bid) | 1965 Ford GT40 MkI

F228 - 1965 Ford GT40 MkI

Lot F228 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This car was bid to $5,300,000 but did not meet the undisclosed reserve price.



14 | $4,950,000 | 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta

2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta

Lot S144 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta came from the Bachman Collection, having been stylised by the Bachmans in conjunction with Ferrari's Personalization Department. It rolled onto the stage with just 173 miles on the odometer, and rolled off the stage having more than doubled the highest price ever paid for the model.

Throughout Ferrari’s storied history, one coachbuilder stands out for the work they have done in styling the wares of the world’s most valuable automobiles: Pininfarina. From the 250 GT to the 275 GTB, Daytona, Testarossa, and F40, Pininfarina has been responsible for some of the most iconic shapes ever to leave the Ferrari factory

This car was Ferrari’s tribute to Pininfarina, with just 80 units created to honour the Turin coachbuilder’s 80th anniversary. The SA in the model name refers to Sergio and Andrea Pininfarina (the son and grandson of founder Batista “Pinin” Farina).

As just 80 were produced, the SA Aperta was offered privately by invitation only to a very select band of existing Ferrari customers. All 80 were sold long before the model made its public debut at the 2010 Paris Salon.

Only a few have ever sold for less than a million USD, with just four having sold for more than $1.5 million, and the most that had ever been paid for one prior to this auction was at an RM Sotheby's Zurich auction in 2025 where an absolute stunner with just 6000 km on the clock fetched CHF1,748,750 (USD $2,187,511).

This car took the model record from $2.187 million to $4.95 million, while another 599 SA Aperta sold later on Saturday's Kissimmee docket fetched $2,420,000 to also beat the previous record.



X | $4,600,000 (high bid) | 2015 McLaren P1 Spider

S213.1 - 2015 McLaren P1 Spider

Lot S213.1 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This car was bid to $4.6 million but failed to meet the undisclosed reserve and was passed in.



X | $4,500,000 (high bid) | 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RS Phoenix

S233.1 - 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RS Phoenix

Lot S233.1 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This car was bid to $4.5 million but failed to meet the undisclosed reserve and was passed in.

X | $4,100,000 (high bid) | 2023 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

Lot S284 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This car was bid to $4.1 million but failed to meet the undisclosed reserve and was passed in.

X | $4,000,000 (high bid) | 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta & 2017 Ferrari F12tdf

Lot S206 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

These two cars were presented as a single lot, which was bid to $4.0 million but failed to meet the undisclosed reserve and was passed in.

15 | $3,960,000 | 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO

2011 Ferrari 599 GTO

Lot S143 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This car is another iconic model in "time capsule" condition from the Bachman Collection. It presented with just 104 miles on the clock, having been stylized by the Bachmans with Ferrari's Personalization Department, but the result was a shock just the same.

Prior to this auction, the highest price ever paid at auction for a Ferrari 599 GTO was $2,040,000 for a car from The Ming Collection at RM Sotheby's 2025 Monterey auction, and prior to that, the record stood at the $1,039,000 paid for a 599 GTO at at RM Sotheby's 2023 Monterey auction.

Along with a 599 GTO sale for $1,187,500 (CHF950,000) in Zurich in 2025, those three cars were the only 599 GTOs to ever sell for more than a million USD.

From RM Sotheby's description of the previous record holder: "Among the many names Ferrari has bestowed upon its road cars, few carry the weight and reverence of “Gran Turismo Omologato.” Prior to 2010, only two models bore the iconic GTO badge: The legendary 250 GTO of 1962 and the groundbreaking 288 GTO of 1984. Both were created to satisfy rigorous homologation standards and have since become some of the most prized and collectable Ferraris ever built. The GTO designation was reserved solely for the brand’s most uncompromising, performance-focused creations, machines blending racing pedigree with roadgoing capability. In April of 2010, the 599 GTO resurrected the closely guarded nameplate."

Just 599 units were constructed, of which 125 were US-specification examples. At a base price of around $410,000, they sold out immediately.

This car sold for $3,960,000, almost doubling the model record, but two other 599 GTO cars went to auction in Kissimmee being bid to $1,600,000 and $1,400,000 respectively, but both were passed in because they didn't meet the vendor's reserve price. Given the model's prior history, the mood in Kissimmee was clearly very optimistic.



16 | $3,850,000 | 2022 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

S228.1 - 2022 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

Lot S228.1 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

17 | $3,575,000 | 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach

S194 - 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach

Lot S194 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

18 | $3,327,500 | 2014 Pagani Huayra

S242.1 - 2014 Pagani Huayra

Lot S242.1 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

19 | $3,300,000 | 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra

F155 - 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra

Lot F155 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

20 | $3,300,000 | 1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso

1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso

Lot S138 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

21 | $3,300,000 | 1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible

S190 - 1971 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible

Lot S190 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

22 | $3,190,000 | 2017 Ferrari F12tdf

2017 Ferrari F12tdf

Lot S148 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

23 | $3,080,000 | 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A

2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A

Lot S164 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

X | $3,000,000 (high bid) | 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Center Seat

S265 - 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Center Seat

Lot S265 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This car was bid to $3.0 million but failed to meet the undisclosed reserve and was passed in.

X | $2,700,000 (high bid) | 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach

S115 - 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach

Lot S115 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This car was bid to $2.7 million but failed to meet the undisclosed reserve and was passed in.



X | $2,700,000 (high bid) | 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Coupe

S275 - 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Coupe

Lot S275 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This car was bid to $2.7 million but failed to meet the undisclosed reserve and was passed in.



X | $2,500,000 (high bid) | 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach

S178 - 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach

Lot S178 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This car was bid to $2.5 million but failed to meet the undisclosed reserve and was passed in.



X | $2,500,000 (high bid) | 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spyder

S195 - 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spyder

Lot S195 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This car was bid to $2.5 million but failed to meet the undisclosed reserve and was passed in.



24 | $2,420,000 | 2017 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta

2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

Lot S183.1 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

25 | $2,420,000 | 1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Coupe Aerodinamico

S201 - 1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Coupe Aerodinamico

Lot S201 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

X | $2,400,000 (high bid) | 1936 Delahaye Type 135 Competition Court Teardrop Coupe

S215 - 1936 Delahaye Type 135 Competition Court Teardrop Coupe

Lot S215 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This car was bid to $2.4 million but failed to meet the undisclosed reserve and was passed in.



26 | $2,365,000 | 2008 Bugatti Veyron Mansory Vivere

S214 - 2008 Bugatti Veyron Mansory Vivere

Lot S214 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

X | $2,200,000 (high bid) | 1969 Ford GT40 MkIII

S172 - 1969 Ford GT40 MkIII

Lot S172 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This car was bid to $2.2 million but failed to meet the undisclosed reserve and was passed in.



27 | $2,200,000 | 1931 Garwood Miss America VIII 30'

Gar Wood Miss America VIII with 1931 Twin Miller V16 Engines

Lot S232 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

X | $2,200,000 (high bid) | 2017 Ferrari F12tdf

Lot S311 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This car was bid to $2.2 million but failed to meet the undisclosed reserve and was passed in.



28 | $2,090,000 | 1953 Ferrari 166 MM/53 Vignale Spyder

1953 Ferrari 166 MM/53 Vignale Spyder

Lot S139 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

X | $2,000,000 (high bid) | 1972 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spyder

S196 - 1972 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spyder

Lot S196 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This car was bid to $2.0 million but failed to meet the undisclosed reserve and was passed in.



29 | $1,980,000 | 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Spider 16M

2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Spider 16M

Lot S158 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

30 | $1,936,000 | 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta

S246 - 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta

Lot S246 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

X | $1,900,000 (high bid) | 2017 Ferrari F12tdf

S245 - 2017 Ferrari F12tdf

Lot S245 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

This car was bid to $1.9 million but failed to meet the undisclosed reserve and was passed in.



31 | $1,870,000 | 2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

Lot S150 | Mecum Kissimmee 2026

