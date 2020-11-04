© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

Modular roof rack turns Land Rover Defender into flexible gear mule

By C.C. Weiss
November 03, 2020
Modular roof rack turns Land R...
Front Runner fits its versatile plug-and-play Slimline II rack to the all-new Land Rover Defender
Front Runner fits its versatile plug-and-play Slimline II rack to the all-new Land Rover Defender
View 18 Images
The Front Runner Slimline II rack automatically makes the new Land Rover Defender a highly versatile gear carrier
1/18
The Front Runner Slimline II rack automatically makes the new Land Rover Defender a highly versatile, 4x4 gear carrier
Mount bike or kayak carriers to the top, off-road LEDs to the front, shovel or traction board mounts to the side, etc.
2/18
Mount bike or kayak carriers to the top, off-road LEDs to the front, shovel or traction board mounts to the side, etc.
Holding a roof-top tent on back with more rack space up front, the Front Runner Slimline II offers serious carrying capability
3/18
Holding a roof-top tent on back with more rack space up front, the Front Runner Slimline II offers serious carrying capability
Front Runner fits its versatile plug-and-play Slimline II rack to the all-new Land Rover Defender
4/18
Front Runner fits its versatile plug-and-play Slimline II rack to the all-new Land Rover Defender
Front Runner sneaks in a shot of its roof-top tent and spare tire-mounted Braai grill
5/18
Front Runner sneaks in a shot of its roof-top tent and spare tire-mounted Braai grill
You can even hang campsite essentials like Front Runner's utensil roll
6/18
You can even hang campsite essentials like Front Runner's utensil roll
Mount the available 42-L water tank, and you have an easy-access water source
7/18
Mount the available 42-L water tank, and you have an easy-access water source
The Front Runner Slimline II lets drivers personalize the perfect rack for their interests and needs
8/18
The Front Runner Slimline II lets drivers personalize the perfect rack for their interests and needs
Front Runner offers LED area lights and mounts for propane tanks, dutch ovens, bikes, cargo boxes, awnings and more
9/18
Front Runner offers LED area lights and mounts for propane tanks, dutch ovens, bikes, cargo boxes, awnings and more
Front runner's shower arm turns the Slimline II rack into a simple camp shower option
10/18
Front runner's shower arm turns the Slimline II rack into a simple camp shower option
Side-mount traction board brackets let you adjust the angle to better fit the profile of your vehicle
11/18
Side-mount traction board brackets let you adjust the angle to better fit the profile of your vehicle
Driving deep to find the perfect trailhead or put-in
12/18
Driving deep to find the perfect trailhead or put-in
These clamps hold skis and snowboards in the winter, fishing rods in summer
13/18
These clamps hold skis and snowboards in the winter, fishing rods in summer
Add extra crossbars and the Slimline II becomes a solid platform that campers can sit or sunbathe on
14/18
Add extra crossbars and the Slimline II becomes a solid platform that campers can sit or sunbathe on
No versatile tool is complete without a bottle opener
15/18
No versatile tool is complete without a bottle opener
Front Runner offers both fork-mount and wheel-mount bicycle carriers
16/18
Front Runner offers both fork-mount and wheel-mount bicycle carriers
T track down the center of each crossbar makes for quick, easy mounting, adjustment and removal
17/18
T track down the center of each crossbar makes for quick, easy mounting, adjustment and removal
Front Runner added the Jeep Gladiator Slimline II racks earlier this year
18/18
Front Runner added the Jeep Gladiator Slimline II racks earlier this year
View gallery - 18 images

When it launched earlier this year, the new Land Rover Defender immediately became one of the most attractive vehicles available for Americans looking to venture outdoors with a boutique gear shop worth of adventure sports equipment in tow. South African overland outfitter Front Runner makes it easier with a modular rack system designed specifically for the Defender 110. With over 50 accessories, the Front Runner New Defender Slimline II Roof Rack makes easy work of strapping all kinds of luggage and sports gear to the Defender roof.

From roof-top tents, to South African ammunition boxes turned weatherproof gear crates, Front Runner gear has likely been a part of even more globe-trotting expeditions than the Defender itself. The shop has long offered a Slimline II rack for the original Defender, among other vehicle models, so it was only a matter of time before it tweaked the rack around the dimensions of the new 2020 Defender, providing a tried-and-true, ultra-versatile means of cargo carry for Land Rover's latest.

The Front Runner Slimline II rack automatically makes the new Land Rover Defender a highly versatile gear carrier
The Front Runner Slimline II rack automatically makes the new Land Rover Defender a highly versatile, 4x4 gear carrier

Fit to the 119-inch-wheelbase (302-cm) four-door Defender, Front Runner's rack mounts to either the factory roof rails or directly to the vehicle mounting points using vehicle-specific foot rails. Once on, it provides a rugged, full-length platform for carrying bikes, kayaks, roof-top tents, camping gear, luggage and more. It's made from corrosion-free aluminum stout enough to hold 660 lb (300 kg) – equal to the Defender 110's static roof rating and way more than its 370-lb (168-kg) dynamic rating.

We looked over the Slimline II system at Overland Expo a few years ago and what really impressed us about it was the modular, plug-and-play nature of the rack and accessories. Beyond simply strapping cargo directly to the rack, Front Runner offers dozens of available mounting solutions, from simple tie-down hooks to bike and kayak carriers. With many, attaching is as simple as dropping the bolts into the T track on the top of the Slimline crossbars and securing down with nuts.

T track down the center of each crossbar makes for quick, easy mounting, adjustment and removal
T track down the center of each crossbar makes for quick, easy mounting, adjustment and removal

Using these plug-and-play solutions, overlanders and dispersed campers can secure down a roof-top tent, propane tank, water tanks, cargo boxes and even a Dutch oven. At camp, they can use the rack to hang Front Runner's utensil roll, shower arm and LED flood lights. Front Runner even offers a kit for mounting its stainless steel camping table on the underside of the rack to optimize space.

Front Runner offers LED area lights and mounts for propane tanks, dutch ovens, bikes, cargo boxes, awnings and more
Front Runner offers LED area lights and mounts for propane tanks, dutch ovens, bikes, cargo boxes, awnings and more

Day trippers can use the Slimline II to carry equipment like bikes, kayaks, surfboards and skis. With specific mounting brackets, the outer rails of the rack can be used to hold awnings, traction boards, shovels, Hi-Lift jacks and more. Slimline II owners can even add in extra crossbars to create a solid platform to use as a rooftop deck. Or they can remove or slide crossbars out of the way to free up access to the Defender's available panoramic sunroof or folding fabric roof.

This 2-minute clip shows how versatile the Slimline II system can be:

THE ROOF RACK TO END ALL ROOF RACKS?

Front Runner launched the Defender Slimline II on the US market this week, following up on other recent Slimline II launches for vehicles like the Jeep Gladiator and Toyota RAV4. And while Land Rover offers its own expedition platform rack, we'd be more inclined to go the aftermarket route, given the Slimline II's modular versatility and large, established ecosystem of mounting solutions. Front Runner's rack is also cheaper, running US$1,465 for the direct-mount version and $975 for the roof rail-mount model (individual gear carriers and mounting hardware sold separately). Land Rover's rack costs $1,850 when purchased on its own.

Holding a roof-top tent on back with more rack space up front, the Front Runner Slimline II offers serious carrying capability
Holding a roof-top tent on back with more rack space up front, the Front Runner Slimline II offers serious carrying capability

Given what an icon of off-roading and overlanding the Defender is, it should only be a matter of time before other brands add similar modular racks for the new 2020 4x4. Earlier this summer, Australian accessories specialist ARB launched its own BASE (Build, Attach, Set, Explore) rack system for other leading 4x4s, including various Toyota Land Cruiser series, classic Range Rovers and the Jeep Wrangler JL.

Source: Front Runner

View gallery - 18 images

Tags

AutomotiveBike RacksLand Roverdefenderfront-runner-outfittersModular
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More