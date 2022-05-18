Genesis' first EV brings fast-charging luxury and actual crystal ball

Since launching back in 2015, Genesis has been steadily growing its footprint with impressive premium vehicles like the GV80 and GV70 SUVs, not to mention some of the time period's more unconstrained concept cars. Now it launches its first dedicated all-electric vehicle, the GV60 crossover. This sleek little hot hatch of a crossover offers just under 250 miles of range and a fast-charging architecture that'll get drivers back on the highway in under 20 minutes. Other interesting goodies include Face Connect facial recognition entry and a mystical Crystal Sphere that works as a futuristic vehicle controller.

This week's 2023 GV60 introduction is something of a soft launch in the American market, where the e-CUV will initially only be available in limited quantities at select retailers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. The base MSRP for the GV60 Advanced AWD entry grade is US$58,890 before tacking on the much-loved freight fee ($1,090) to bring it up to a $59,980 total. Drop the $7,500 federal tax credit off that figure and it's down to $52,480.

The Advanced AWD model has a 314-hp (234-kW) combination of single front and rear motors that splits 99 hp (74 kW) up front and 215 hp (160 kW) in back. The 77.4-kWh battery pack is good for an estimated 248 miles (400 km) of range, and when plugged into a 350-kW ultra-fast charger, it will jump from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes, just like the Hyundai Ioniq 5. If you have less time and mileage ahead of you, five minutes is enough to pull in 60 miles (96.5 km/h) worth of power. The crossover also comes standard with Vehicle-to-Load capability, so it can power external tools or appliances.

Hyundai as a group has put an emphasis on fast charging, and the GV60 boasts the capability to go from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes when hooked up to a 350-kW ultra-fast charger Genesis

GV60 buyers gain three years' worth of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America's coast-to-coast network of 800 charging stations. Drivers can easily locate the nearest EA station using Genesis Connected Services and/or the Electrify America app.

The GV60 also launches with some unique features. The standard keyless Face Connect system allows the driver to simply show his or her face to unlock and lock the doors. It can store and recognize up to two different users, and requires a simple touch on the door handle and a read of the driver's mug via the B-pillar camera. The system uses near-infrared camera tech for seamless operation in virtually any conditions, including the flat light of a stormy day or darkness of night.

At the wheel Genesis

In addition to gaining access with little more than a winning smile, the driver will enjoy personalized settings upon sliding behind the wheel. The Face Connect system links to preferences such as seat position, steering wheel adjustment, side-view mirror position, head-up display settings and multimedia preferences so they all adjust automatically upon facial scan. And while a pretty face won't be enough to get the motors running, a finger will. The Fingerprint Authentication System offers keyless biometric motor start, meaning that drivers can ditch the key and enjoy a completely biometric start to the ride.

And the crystal ball says ... Genesis calls it a Crystal Sphere, actually, and plops it right down in the floating center console, where it can't be missed. The funky little orb – which looks the part of a concept car feature – glows with mood lighting until the driver starts the vehicle, at which point it becomes the digital interface for the shift-by-wire system. It might seem a little silly and gimmicky, but it's basically a guaranteed conversation-starter every time a passenger sees it for the first time.

The centerpiece of the interior is the Crystal Sphere, which works as both an ambient light and shift-by-wire control center Genesis

The Performance version of the GV60 comes upgraded with a 429-hp (320 kW) dual-motor powertrain that splits power evenly at just under 215 hp (160 kW) per axle. It can crank that up to 483 total horses in boost mode for up to 10 seconds of extra oomph when needed. Range takes a modest cut to an estimated 235 miles (378 km), while the $9,000 premium brings with it an electronic limited-slip differential, electronically controlled suspension, 21-in alloy wheels, monobloc front brakes, Nappa leather seats and a few other embellishments. That puts MSRP at $68,980, including freight charge.

The GV60 has a sporty hatchback look to it, complete with rear spoiler Genesis

"At Genesis, safety is never an option" ... sounds a little haughty and cheesy, but it's a beautiful strategy for the customer. Rather than bundling some driver-assistance features as a standard safety suite while optioning the newest, most cutting edge tech – like other automakers tend to do – Genesis throws the kitchen sink worth of safety tech into both GV60 models, all standard. Highlights include lane-keeping and lane-following assists, forward and blind-spot collision-avoidance assists, remote smart parking assist, highway driving assist, and smart cruise control with stop and go.

The GV60's long-running standard features list also includes a 12.3-in color infotainment display, head-up display, digital instruments, wireless device charging, dual-zone climate control, front and rear ventilated seats, and Bang & Olufsen premium audio.

The GV60 looks like a compelling, nicely loaded EV competitor, especially at that $52,480 post-tax credit base, and it's but a first step in Genesis Motor America's much grander electrification plans. This summer will see the US launch of the all-electric G80 sedan, and later this year, Genesis will begin production of the Electrified GV70 SUV at its Montgomery, Alabama manufacturing plant, marking the first production of a Genesis model outside of South Korea. By 2025, all newly launched models will be fully electrified, and by 2030, the entire Genesis lineup will be all-electric.

Source: Genesis