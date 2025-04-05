Wedge-shaped exposed metal supercar puts Tesla Cybertruck to shame

What you're looking at is a one-off, mid-engine, hand-built wedge car with an exterior fashioned almost entirely of mirror-polished aluminum. Its exposed-metal design puts a certain Tesla Cybertruck to shame.

Giorgetto Giugiaro debuted the Maserati Boomerang at the Turin Motor Show in 1971 and it went on to become one of the most iconic concept cars ever created. Its greenhouse windows and doorstop shape rendered it one of the most recognizable car designs ever.

And now, fittingly, his son Fabrizio Giugiaro, who co-founded GFG Style with his father, has debuted his own version of the car at the Pastejé Automotive Invitational vehicle show in Mexico. It's named the Peralta S and is modeled on a Maserati supercar, just like the original. But sorry to say, you can’t have it.

That's because Giugiaro’s Peralta S is a bespoke coachbuilt supercar that was commissioned by an independent private buyer. The car it is based on is the Maserati MC20, so the engine remains the trusty twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 producing 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft (729 Nm) of torque.

A dual-clutch eight-speed transmission transfers all of that power to the back wheels. The MC20 can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 2.9 seconds, on the way to a top speed of 202 mph (325 km/h). The McLaren GT, in comparison, comes with a 203-mph (326-km/h) top speed and a 0 to 60-mph time of 3.2 seconds.

The Peralta S is composed of a mirror-polished, hand-bent metal that forms an uninterrupted arc along the length of the vehicle. The car's side sills, front spoiler, and rear diffuser are all composed of exposed carbon fiber, making them the sole non-aluminum components.

One thing I'm not a fan of are the car's elongated LED headlight strips – perhaps a little too Cybertruck for my liking. But at least its vented dish wheels are a clear nod to the Boomerang with a strong '70s feel.

Giugiaro chose a single, enormous rooftop door that hinges right in front of the windshield in place of Maserati's two gullwing doors. Two small glass panels that open gullwing-style are built into the doors.

From the side, its silhouette comes across as a single, continuous line – nose, roof, and tail – and just two edges. At the rear, the integrated spoiler raises up and the lights are hidden underneath, which, when turned on, produce an intriguing "shadow light" look.

Giugiaro had considerably less to work with compared to his father's original. That's because he had to alter an existing MC20, which is difficult given how much of its body is interwoven into its carbon fiber chassis. In comparison, his father Giugiaro had a blank slate to start with – which is always much more beneficial for any concept project.

Inside, it's a different story. Many of the original 70s components are carried over. The dashboard, panels, and seats are all covered in leather.

A few extras come in the form of steering wheel controls and some new air vents on the dashboard, but for the most part, it's still an MC20. It's not a bad cabin by any means, but it's clearly not comparable to the differences seen on the outside of the car.

“The Peralta S has a typical 1970s attitude and has nothing to do with today’s cars," said Giugiaro. "I wanted to embellish it with citations, styling cues, and references to shapes from a past that made history, but it is also a tribute to my father, through a modern reinterpretation of the volumes of the Boomerang.”

The Peralta S is headed to the unnamed owner's private collection. So, it is highly unlikely that you'd spot it on a public road anytime soon. More's the pity.

At the rear, the integrated spoiler rises up and the lights are hidden underneath GFG Style

Source: GFG Style