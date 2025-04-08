GM dreams up spectacular Corvette hypercar concept

There's plenty to gawk at (and in my case, fall head over heels in love with) in this futuristic new Chevrolet Corvette concept from GM. I'll save you the anticipation: it's not going into production. But hopefully, it's a shape of things to come from the American auto giant somewhere down the line.

This design is among the first bits of work from the company's new studio that just opened in Royal Leamington Spa outside Birmingham in the UK. GM has a few more such satellite design studios outside the US, including in Shanghai and Seoul. This one is led by Julian Thomson, who did the iconic Lotus Elise S1, Jaguar XJ, and Land Rover LRX.

On to this masterpiece: GM says it tasked the studio with developing a hypercar concept that would "pay homage to the Corvette's historic DNA" while also bringing its own creative interpretation to the project.

Betcha haven't seen headlights like these on a GM car. General Motors

The aviation-inspired design incorporates the "split window" element from the 1963 Corvette Sting Ray, with a structural vertical spine going down the middle of the windshield. Gull wing doors emphasize this two-halves styling.

Gull wing doors are always a winning choice in my book General Motors

The Corvette displays a purposeful wide racecar stance, with enormous 22-inch front wheels and 23-inchers at the rear. You're looking at an awfully low seat height of just 5 inches (127 mm) off the ground, which means you'll be real close to the action.

Seen here in a screengrab from a rendered animation, the Corvette is giving Batmobile General Motors

The narrow sculptural lighting elements in the front frame large air ducts, which will likely help keep drag down to a minimum. The sides also have ducts carved out to keep air passing through to the back.

GM's new UK design studio did a great job retaining the Corvette DNA in its new concept – the tail lights bear a resemblance to those on the C7 General Motors

GM says this allows for the efficient channeling of air, and negates the need for wings and spoilers. And when you look at the rear from above, you'll recognize smooth fender haunches reminiscent of the '63 Sting Ray, giving the car a muscular shape.

The sweeping lines at the rear of the Corvette concept hark back to the classic 1963 Sting Ray General Motors

The sparse cabin, seen only in renders, is as concept-y as it gets, with a central spine dividing the space, a yoke-like steering wheel, and a sweeping console with light bars running along the length of the dashboard.

The Corvette concept's cabin is more about singular design elements (like the light bar and steering wheel) than about creature comforts General Motors

It's been a while since I saw such bold styling from GM's stables (remember the gorgeous Cadillac InnerSpace?), and I can't wait to see bits of this creep into the company's production cars – whether in a new electric SUV or a future track-incinerating Corvette. Head through to the gallery for more angles.

Source: General Motors