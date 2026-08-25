Gordon Murray S1 is a gorgeous V12 supercar from another era

Supercar unveilings are usually gloriously theatrical but the reveal of the latest one has been called ‘the greatest ever’ by some observers across social media.

The vehicle itself sat hidden beneath a cover sheet as motorsport legend Gordon Murray and his collaborator Dario Franchitti, three-time Indianapolis 500 winner, took to the stage at Monterey Car Week recently.

Then came the sound of the car itself. Still under its sheet, the naturally-aspirated V12 fired up and revved with a ferocious, spine-tingling howl. As the engine note rose to a monstrous scream, a live band climbed on the stage too – and launched into a heavy rock number while standing around the still-concealed car.

Then suddenly the cover was pulled away to reveal the surprisingly delicate-looking car beneath: a compact, low-slung supercar finished in a gorgeous pale turquoise.

There’s no doubting that whatever the mechanicals underneath, the S1 is good-looker on the outside Gordon Murray Automotive

After all the noise and drama, it was startlingly pretty – and the contrast between the wild 12,100-rpm V12 and its elegant jewel-like shape made the reveal all the more effective.

To be fair, Gordon Murray Special Vehicles was revealing something rather special.

The new S1 is an old-school hypercar. No new-fangled electric motors or autonomous extras here. It has a naturally-aspirated 681-hp V12, six-speed manual gearbox and a central driving position. Only 64 will be made and every one was spoken for by the time that cover came off.

The new S1 is effectively a modern interpretation of the original 1990s McLaren F1 road car, designed by the same man with the same core philosophy. The three-seat cabin, lack of driver aids and extreme low weight are all fundamental parts of that formula.

It wouldn’t be a supercar without complex vertically-opening doors. They lift to reveal a three-seat cabin with the driver at the centrer Gordon Murray Automotive

The S1 is the latest creation from Gordon Murray Special Vehicles. It follows last year's S1 LM, a far more aggressive, track-focused homage to the McLaren F1 GTR and its famous 1995 Le Mans victory.

The S1 has a different mission. It has been designed as a long-distance road car. In fact, while it shares an underlying architecture with the S1 LM, every exterior body panel on the S1 is unique. The result is a more elegant shape, more like that original McLaren F1 road car of 30 years ago.

In fact, the S1 is the closest thing yet to a modern continuation of Murray's original three-seat supercar. The driver sits in the center, flanked by two passenger seats, with the cabin focused around visibility, ergonomics and direct mechanical interaction. Unlike the more hardcore S1 LM, it also gets more sound insulation, greater refinement and proper roll-down side windows. Even the upward-opening doors have been redesigned for easier access.

The centerpiece is the bespoke 4.2-liter naturally-aspirated Cosworth V12 that revs up to 12,100 rpm. That screaming maximum seems like something from a motor world made increasingly distant by turbochargers, hybrid systems and electric motors.

The engine bay is like opening a treasure chest with polished alloys, precision parts and the 24-carat gold heat shield Gordon Murray Automotive

For the S1's more relaxed touring role, 80% torque is available from just 2,500 rpm, while the six-speed manual transmission gets a longer sixth gear for high-speed cruising.

The engine features a suite of competition-spec components such as silicon carbide-coated lightweight pistons, titanium valves, titanium connecting rods and a dry-sump lubrication system. Exposing the engine bay is like opening a treasure chest, with highly polished inconel alloy exhaust and 24-carat gold-plated heat shield.

The obsessive pursuit of low weight remains. The S1 weighs less than 997 kg (2,198 lb), despite its additional refinement. Carbon fiber is used throughout the construction.

Aerodynamics have changed too. Instead of the huge fixed aero surfaces of the S1 LM, the S1 uses an all-new active system integrated into the rear diffuser. This is not to generate maximum downforce for lap times but to maintain aerodynamic balance and grip as road speeds rise. The suspension has been tuned for long distance comfort and ride height has risen by 10 mm.

The philosophy of the car recalls the motor world of 30 years ago – and so does the promotional imagery Gordon Murray Automotive

While many of today’s fastest cars chase more horsepower, more electric assistance, more software and more aerodynamic complexity, the S1 takes the opposite route. It’s a nostalgic throwback to keeping the human at the center of the experience.

That explains the extraordinary reaction to its reveal. At an event overflowing with seven-figure hypercars and extreme technology, the car that exploded onto social media was one built around ideas that most of the industry has abandoned.

Only 64 people will ever get to experience it, but the Gordon Murray Special Vehicles S1 may have delivered something even more valuable for everyone else: proof that the supercar still has some genuinely thrilling new stories left to tell.

Source: Gordon Murray Special Vehicles