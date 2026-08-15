© 2026 New Atlas
Automotive

Buick's $25K electric car will remain unavailable to many eager buyers

By Utkarsh Sood
August 15, 2026
Buick's $25K electric car will remain unavailable to many eager buyers
The Electra L7 also comes with a "tri-zone" climate control system
The Electra L7 also comes with a "tri-zone" climate control system
View 5 Images
The Electra L7 sedan has just launched in China for around US$25,000
1/5
The Electra L7 sedan has just launched in China for around US$25,000
The Electra L7 can add 280 miles (450 km) of range in just 10 minutes
2/5
The Electra L7 can add 280 miles (450 km) of range in just 10 minutes
That steering wheel is heated, with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 50-inch panoramic AR-HUD
3/5
That steering wheel is heated, with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 50-inch panoramic AR-HUD
The Electra L7 also comes with a "tri-zone" climate control system
4/5
The Electra L7 also comes with a "tri-zone" climate control system
The Electra L7 will unfortunately not make its way to the US
5/5
The Electra L7 will unfortunately not make its way to the US
View gallery - 5 images

While Chevrolet's Ultium lineup continues to chase higher price points in North America, GM’s Buick brand has quietly launched its sleek, tech-laden Electra L7 sedan in China for around US$25,000 – exactly the kind of value-packed EV many American buyers have been begging for.

Most importantly, the L7 doesn’t cheap out on the basics to achieve that price point. Built on an 800-volt architecture Buick calls "the industry's safest," the EV features a CATL-supplied 80.6-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack good for a claimed 436 miles (702 km) of range on the optimistic Chinese CLTC cycle. It comes with 6C fast-charging technology right out of the box, capable of adding 280 miles (450 km) of range in roughly 10 minutes – before you can finish your lunch.

Speaking of the battery, the Electra L7 can also supply up to 6 kW of external power thanks to its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability. Pretty handy for camping or tailgate gear.

The Electra L7 can add 280 miles (450 km) of range in just 10 minutes
The Electra L7 can add 280 miles (450 km) of range in just 10 minutes

Powering the rear wheels is a single 378-hp (282 kW) electric motor. That’s precisely 100 hp more than Buick's legendary 1987 Grand National GNX. With 281 lb-ft (382 Nm) of peak torque, it accelerates from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 136 mph (220 km/h).

Measuring 198 inches (5,032 mm) long, 76.8 inches (1,952 mm) wide, and 59 inches (1,499 mm) tall on a 118-inch (3,000 mm) wheelbase, the L7 sits squarely in the mid- to full-size sedan segment.

Design-wise, it retains the sleek fastback profile of its range-extended counterpart, but features 19-inch wheels, flush door handles, and frameless doors with acoustic glass. Underneath, Buick’s road-scanning preview suspension system scans road conditions up to 20 m (6.6 ft) ahead to pre-adjust damping. The sedan also packs the Xiao Yao Zhi Xing driver-assist suite powered by Momenta, utilizing LiDAR, millimeter-wave radar, 360-degree cameras, and ultrasonic sensors.

That steering wheel is heated, with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 50-inch panoramic AR-HUD
That steering wheel is heated, with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 50-inch panoramic AR-HUD

Inside, the cabin pairs a 10.25-inch instrument display with a massive 50-inch panoramic AR-HUD. Anchoring the dashboard is a 15.6-inch infotainment screen running on Qualcomm's next-gen SA8775P chip. Cabin appointments include starlight wood-grain trim, a heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, tri-zone climate control, and a wireless phone charger.

Standard safety technology includes Lane Centering Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Full-Speed Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, and Lane Departure Warning.

The Electra L7 also comes with a "tri-zone" climate control system
The Electra L7 also comes with a "tri-zone" climate control system

Stepping up to higher trim levels adds luxury upgrades like air quality monitoring with fragrance diffusion, a digital rearview mirror, facial recognition cameras, self-closing doors, Nappa leather seating, and a 27-speaker premium audio system with headrest speakers.

In true modern Chinese-market fashion, the Electra L7 is packed with high-end tech at an entry-level price – backed by a domestic GM badge that carries real prestige with buyers.

The Electra L7 will unfortunately not make its way to the US
The Electra L7 will unfortunately not make its way to the US

Yet the $25K Electra L7 remains forbidden fruit in the US: tantalizingly attainable on paper, but separated by tariffs and geography. If GM wants Buick to resonate with a new generation of Western buyers, bringing cars like this home would be a great place to start.

Source: General Motors

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

AutomotiveGMChevroletBuickElectric VehiclesChinaSedan
No comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Stepping inside the luxurious Great Tang SUV
Automotive
BYD's $35,500 flagship SUV breaks major record ahead of export west
Everybody wants an SUV these days, and boy, are they expensive. Well, BYD just flipped the switch to all that. The Great Tang has just managed to secure a record of more than 150,000 preorders!
So long, Polestar
Automotive
US blocks Polestar’s future sales over China-linked car tech
The tides can often change very quickly in the automotive world. That’s exactly what has happened with Polestar, which has just been banned from selling its cars in the US market by the country’s Commerce Department.
The Escort is reborn as limited-edition manual sports car
Automotive
Ford Escort back as limited-edition 326-hp modern-retro sports car
Who would have ever imagined we’d live to see a day where a Ford Escort would boast a better power-to-weight ratio than a Porsche 911? A proper working-class car turned into a sexy rear-wheel-drive, sub-2,000-lb, manual sports car that revs to 10,000 rpm!
Toyota adds some big capability to popular pickup truck platform
Automotive
Toyota's best pickup truck gets even better for work and off-road play
Toyota's Hilux pickup platform and its turbo-diesel engine suite is already highly coveted unobtainium in the US, and it's about to get better. An available payload boost will allow the incomparably rugged little truck to carry more than ever.
The 07 resembles the Porsche Taycan in more ways than one
Automotive
MG's new flagship electric coupe looks oddly similar to a certain Porsche
This is one of those “I swear I’ve seen that before” moments. MG has officially pulled the covers off its latest and greatest coupe, the 07, and the images are uncanny … resembling the Porsche Taycan in more ways than one.
The JCB Hydromax packs 1,600 hp from two hydrogen engines into a 32.8-ft body built for 350 mph
Automotive
JCB's hydrogen car chases 350 mph to nearly double world record
JCB's Hydromax – a 1,600 hp, twin-engine hydrogen beast nearly 33 feet long – heads to Bonneville this August targeting a new land speed record, as the British excavator giant bets its industrial future on hydrogen combustion.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!