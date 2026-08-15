Buick's $25K electric car will remain unavailable to many eager buyers

While Chevrolet's Ultium lineup continues to chase higher price points in North America, GM’s Buick brand has quietly launched its sleek, tech-laden Electra L7 sedan in China for around US$25,000 – exactly the kind of value-packed EV many American buyers have been begging for.

Most importantly, the L7 doesn’t cheap out on the basics to achieve that price point. Built on an 800-volt architecture Buick calls "the industry's safest," the EV features a CATL-supplied 80.6-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack good for a claimed 436 miles (702 km) of range on the optimistic Chinese CLTC cycle. It comes with 6C fast-charging technology right out of the box, capable of adding 280 miles (450 km) of range in roughly 10 minutes – before you can finish your lunch.

Speaking of the battery, the Electra L7 can also supply up to 6 kW of external power thanks to its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability. Pretty handy for camping or tailgate gear.

The Electra L7 can add 280 miles (450 km) of range in just 10 minutes Buick

Powering the rear wheels is a single 378-hp (282 kW) electric motor. That’s precisely 100 hp more than Buick's legendary 1987 Grand National GNX. With 281 lb-ft (382 Nm) of peak torque, it accelerates from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 136 mph (220 km/h).

Measuring 198 inches (5,032 mm) long, 76.8 inches (1,952 mm) wide, and 59 inches (1,499 mm) tall on a 118-inch (3,000 mm) wheelbase, the L7 sits squarely in the mid- to full-size sedan segment.

Design-wise, it retains the sleek fastback profile of its range-extended counterpart, but features 19-inch wheels, flush door handles, and frameless doors with acoustic glass. Underneath, Buick’s road-scanning preview suspension system scans road conditions up to 20 m (6.6 ft) ahead to pre-adjust damping. The sedan also packs the Xiao Yao Zhi Xing driver-assist suite powered by Momenta, utilizing LiDAR, millimeter-wave radar, 360-degree cameras, and ultrasonic sensors.

That steering wheel is heated, with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 50-inch panoramic AR-HUD Buick

Inside, the cabin pairs a 10.25-inch instrument display with a massive 50-inch panoramic AR-HUD. Anchoring the dashboard is a 15.6-inch infotainment screen running on Qualcomm's next-gen SA8775P chip. Cabin appointments include starlight wood-grain trim, a heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, tri-zone climate control, and a wireless phone charger.

Standard safety technology includes Lane Centering Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Full-Speed Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, and Lane Departure Warning.

The Electra L7 also comes with a "tri-zone" climate control system Buick

Stepping up to higher trim levels adds luxury upgrades like air quality monitoring with fragrance diffusion, a digital rearview mirror, facial recognition cameras, self-closing doors, Nappa leather seating, and a 27-speaker premium audio system with headrest speakers.

In true modern Chinese-market fashion, the Electra L7 is packed with high-end tech at an entry-level price – backed by a domestic GM badge that carries real prestige with buyers.

The Electra L7 will unfortunately not make its way to the US Buick

Yet the $25K Electra L7 remains forbidden fruit in the US: tantalizingly attainable on paper, but separated by tariffs and geography. If GM wants Buick to resonate with a new generation of Western buyers, bringing cars like this home would be a great place to start.

Source: General Motors