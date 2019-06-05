Murray rolled this idea out on the notorious Brabham BT46 Formula One "fan car" in 1978 (pictured below), making the sneaky claim that it was there to help cool the engine, and the fact that it generated enough downforce to visibly pull the car down on its suspension when the throttle was blipped at a standstill? That was merely a side effect. With Niki Lauda in the driver's seat, it won its first race, and caused a bit of an uproar among the other teams. It wasn't technically against the rules, and the FIA cleared Brabham to use it for the remainder of the season, but the team voluntarily withdrew it from competition, much to the tacit relief of the drivers, who might've been happy that they were able to overtake other cars on the outside in a corner, but who were suffering physically from the effects of extreme g-force loadings.