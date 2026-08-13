© 2026 New Atlas
Automotive

Nissan hits triple-digit fuel economy during record-smashing run

By Simon Heptinstall
August 13, 2026
Nissan hits triple-digit fuel economy during record-smashing run
Nissan’s Euro-spec Qashqai e-Power did 1,230 miles without a single plug-in recharge
Nissan’s Euro-spec Qashqai e-Power did 1,230 miles without a single plug-in recharge
View 4 Images
Nissan’s Euro-spec Qashqai e-Power did 1,230 miles without a single plug-in recharge
1/4
Nissan’s Euro-spec Qashqai e-Power did 1,230 miles without a single plug-in recharge
The e-Power hybrid system uses a petrol engine but only to charge the battery, not to drive the car
2/4
The e-Power hybrid system uses a petrol engine but only to charge the battery, not to drive the car
Guinness monitored the world record drive across Colombia – and even gave the Nissan team a smart framed certificate
3/4
Guinness monitored the world record drive across Colombia – and even gave the Nissan team a smart framed certificate
The record was set by a Euro-spec Qashqai, the US is about to get a Nissan Rogue with a tuned version of the same hybrid system
4/4
The record was set by a Euro-spec Qashqai, the US is about to get a Nissan Rogue with a tuned version of the same hybrid system
View gallery - 4 images

Nissan has just completed a stunning world-record fuel-economy drive of 1,230 miles (1,980 km) on a single tank of fuel – demonstrating the abilities of its latest 'series hybrid' engine system.

The Nissan Qashqai e-Power compact SUV drove across Colombia from the streets of Bogotá to the Caribbean coast under strict independent monitoring. The vehicle averaged an astonishing 102 mpg (Eur)/85 mpg (US).

Under Nissan’s series hybrid system, the vehicle is driven by an electric motor using a battery topped up by a petrol engine. There’s no plugging-in and the petrol engine never drives the car.

The e-Power hybrid system uses a petrol engine but only to charge the battery, not to drive the car
The e-Power hybrid system uses a petrol engine but only to charge the battery, not to drive the car

This means the e-Power car covered the equivalent of LA to Dallas on a single 14.5-gallon (~55-liter) tank of fuel without plugging into a charger once. Guinness has awarded it the title of 'longest journey completed by a non-plug-in extended-range electric vehicle SUV.'

While the record was set in South America using a European-spec vehicle, it is a massive commercial warning shot fired directly at its competitors in the United States.

For years, Toyota and Honda have gathered massive profits from surging hybrid sales in North America. Nissan’s bet on pure battery electric vehicles like the Leaf and Ariya ignored US buyers who aren't happy to go fully electric.

This record set a few weeks ago changes that. Nissan is about to introduce the same e-Power system to American roads via the upcoming 2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid.

In Toyota’s Prius or a traditional hybrid, a petrol engine and an electric motor take turns turning the axles. The wheel in Nissan's e-Power system are driven 100% of the time by the electric motor. It uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder gasoline engine that purely acts as an enclosed, onboard power station feeding electrical energy to a compact 2.-kWh battery and a high-torque electric motor.

By cutting the physical link between engine and wheels, Nissan software allows the engine to run at optimum thermal efficiency.

One qualification about Nissan’s record-breaking run: the drive started at about 2,600-m elevation (8,660 ft) in the mountains and ended at sea level, meaning long descents of many hours. Nissan's e-Pedal regenerative braking will have converted gravity into free electrical energy at these points, continuously topping up the battery pack without using any gasoline.

Guinness monitored the world record drive across Colombia – and even gave the Nissan team a smart framed certificate
Guinness monitored the world record drive across Colombia – and even gave the Nissan team a smart framed certificate

The upcoming US version of the Rogue utilizes a specialized variable-compression turbo engine designed to maintain peak electrical generation efficiency at high American highway speeds, aiming for a real-world rating somewhere over 40 mpg.

The record proves that the silent cabin, instant torque and smooth deceleration of electric-vehicle (EV) driving does not have to be derived from a charging grid. For American buyers suffering from EV range anxiety or lacking a home plug-in system, Nissan's plug-less EV strategy might be the most disruptive auto technology to land in the US in a decade.

Note that while Nissan markets it as a unique e-Power system, other automakers use a similar configuration with different names. Honda's e:HEV system powers urban driving entirely via electric motors, switching to a direct engine link only at highway speeds. Mazda employs a compact rotary engine as a dedicated generator in its MX-30 R-EV. Even American truck makers have adopted the tech, with the Ram 1500 Ramcharger using a V6 generator to tow heavy loads without plug-in constraints. The fastest-growing segment in China consists of full-sized SUVs where the wheels are 100% driven by electric motors, utilizing highly efficient, enclosed 4-cylinder engines exclusively to charge onboard batteries.

Nissan’s system does progress the format uniquely though. The e-Power is special because it uses software and hardware to mask the fact that a gas engine is running. In a standard series hybrid, engine revs vary from buzz to scream based on electrical demand, creating a jarring, disconnected drone that drivers hate.

Nissan has engineered a software algorithm that artificially forces the engine's sound and RPMs to rise in perfect, linear lockstep with the car’s physical road speed. It tricks your brain into thinking you are driving a normal, well-tuned gas car, even though the engine is just a generator.

The record was set by a Euro-spec Qashqai, the US is about to get a Nissan Rogue with a tuned version of the same hybrid system
The record was set by a Euro-spec Qashqai, the US is about to get a Nissan Rogue with a tuned version of the same hybrid system

And it is the only brand that couples a full-time electric drive to a smart variable-compression turbocharged engine. When you are coasting or driving slowly, it switches to a high compression ratio (14:1) for maximum, record-breaking fuel economy. When you press the throttle and the electric motor needs massive power instantly, the engine shifts to a low compression ratio (8:1) to activate the turbocharger and pump out maximum juice.

The engine isn’t revving away all the time anyway. The e-Power computer tracks tire vibrations so that when it detects you have driven onto rough asphalt or a loud highway, it activates the engine to charge the battery. Because road noise is already loud, you don’t hear the engine turn on. When you slow down into a quiet residential area, the engine shuts off so you can cruise in EV silence.

Source: Nissan

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

AutomotiveGuinnessNissanFuel efficiencyHybridWorld Records
No comments
Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Stepping inside the luxurious Great Tang SUV
Automotive
BYD's $35,500 flagship SUV breaks major record ahead of export west
Everybody wants an SUV these days, and boy, are they expensive. Well, BYD just flipped the switch to all that. The Great Tang has just managed to secure a record of more than 150,000 preorders!
So long, Polestar
Automotive
US blocks Polestar’s future sales over China-linked car tech
The tides can often change very quickly in the automotive world. That’s exactly what has happened with Polestar, which has just been banned from selling its cars in the US market by the country’s Commerce Department.
The Escort is reborn as limited-edition manual sports car
Automotive
Ford Escort back as limited-edition 326-hp modern-retro sports car
Who would have ever imagined we’d live to see a day where a Ford Escort would boast a better power-to-weight ratio than a Porsche 911? A proper working-class car turned into a sexy rear-wheel-drive, sub-2,000-lb, manual sports car that revs to 10,000 rpm!
Toyota adds some big capability to popular pickup truck platform
Automotive
Toyota's best pickup truck gets even better for work and off-road play
Toyota's Hilux pickup platform and its turbo-diesel engine suite is already highly coveted unobtainium in the US, and it's about to get better. An available payload boost will allow the incomparably rugged little truck to carry more than ever.
The 07 resembles the Porsche Taycan in more ways than one
Automotive
MG's new flagship electric coupe looks oddly similar to a certain Porsche
This is one of those “I swear I’ve seen that before” moments. MG has officially pulled the covers off its latest and greatest coupe, the 07, and the images are uncanny … resembling the Porsche Taycan in more ways than one.
The JCB Hydromax packs 1,600 hp from two hydrogen engines into a 32.8-ft body built for 350 mph
Automotive
JCB's hydrogen car chases 350 mph to nearly double world record
JCB's Hydromax – a 1,600 hp, twin-engine hydrogen beast nearly 33 feet long – heads to Bonneville this August targeting a new land speed record, as the British excavator giant bets its industrial future on hydrogen combustion.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!