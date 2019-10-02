Hennessey's Venom F5 engine bench tested at a furious 1,817 horsepower

It's only been live for a week, but we've already had to update our list of the world's most powerful cars, after Hennessey Performance surprised itself with an extreme dyno reading.

The Venom F5 is the car Hennessey hopes will demolish not only the fastest production car record now held by Bugatti, but also the 0-400-0 record recently reclaimed by Koenigsegg. With a long enough piece of road, there's every chance this wild machine could be the first to break 500 km/h (310.7 mph), which is the next nice round number to aim at since the Chiron hit 300 mph (483 km/h) last month. That's if Koenigsegg's Jesko doesn't get there first.

To claim the record, the Venom will need power. Lots and lots of power, to fight through the massive force of wind resistance you get at speeds more than four times faster than highway limits. Up until this morning, Hennessey was saying the Venom F5 would make some 1,600 horsepower, a truly staggering total and enough to place it equal fifth on our list of the most powerful production cars available, alongside the Jesko and the Chiron Super Sport 300+.

The Hennessey Venom F5 has a chance to be the first production car to go faster than 500 km/h Hennessey Performance

But the engine hadn't been dyno tested until now. And while 1,600 horses was the target, even John Hennessey himself appeared surprised with the bench test readout of 1,817 hp and 1,193 lb-ft (1,617.5 Nm) of torque.

“We exceeded our target horsepower number. Actually, we blew our target number out of the water by delivering over 1,800 horsepower,” said Hennessey. “The F5 engine has a very broad power band with over 1,000 lb-ft of torque available from 2,000 to 8,000 rpm. Give it the full throttle and it’s the most furious engine that we have ever built. Thus, we gave our F5 engine a special name: 'Fury.'”

Fury indeed. Check out the rage in action on the dyno below, and imagine that sound happening when you put your foot down in a lightweight, sub-3,000-lb (sub-1,361-kg) hypercar.

1817 HP Venom F5 Engine Named "FURY" Dyno Testing

And how might you squeeze 1,800 hp out of a 6.6-liter, twin turbo V8, you might well ask? Well, Hennessey has seen fit to publish a detailed set of components and specifications, which we have reproduced in full below.



Hennessey Venom F5 V8 Engine Specifications:

Power: 1,817 bhp @ 8,000 rpm

Torque: 1,193 lb-ft @ 5,500 rpm

Redline: 8,200 rpm

Displacement 6.6 liter (400 CID)

Bore: 4.125 in.

Stroke: 3.750 in.

Billet aluminum intake manifold with integrated air to water intercooler system

Forged aluminum pistons (10.0:1 compression ratio) with steel extreme duty wrist pins

Forged steel light weight H-bean connecting rods

Extreme duty forged steel connecting rod bolts

Light weight extreme duty billet steel crankshaft

Forged steel V8 engine block with billet main caps, increased cylinder wall & deck thickness & 6 bolts per cylinder

High-flow aluminum cylinder heads with canted titanium intake valves

Inconel exhaust valves with dual valve springs

Extreme duty billet steel hydraulic roller camshaft

Extreme duty hydraulic roller lifters

Extreme duty billet steel pushrods

Extreme duty stainless steel shaft mounted rocker arms

Dailey Engineering 4 Stage billet dry sump oiling system

Dailey Engineering Billet CNC aluminum oil pan

Precision ball bearing twin turbochargers (76 mm billet aluminum compressor wheels) rated at 1,350 bhp per turbo, making 23 psi boost pressure at 1,817 bhp

3D printed titanium turbo compressor housings

High-flow twin turbo wastegates

High-flow twin turbo blow-off valves

High-flow billet aluminum 90 mm dual throttle bodies

High-flow fuel injectors, 2 per cylinder

High-flow stainless steel twin turbo headers with 1 7/8 in. primary tubes

High-flow stainless steel 3.0 in. twin turbo downpipes

High-flow catalytic converters

High-flow 3.5 titanium exhaust system

