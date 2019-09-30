Single-speed Regera breaks Koenigsegg's own 0-400-0 record

The 0-400-0 km/h (0-248.5-0 mph) test is an absolutely brutal test of a car's acceleration and braking capabilities, and Koenigsegg has been all over it in recent years. Bugatti may have started the whole idea of this ridiculous metric with a 41.96-second 0-400-0 back in 2017 by its Chiron, but within a month, Koenigsegg's Agera RS had destroyed that record by nearly five seconds, completing it in 37.28 seconds.

Early last week, it was the Regera's turn to take a crack, and see what this luxury-focused megacar, with its strange hybrid powertrain and single-speed direct drive transmission could do. The Regera gets off the line quickly thanks to a high-torque, 700-horsepower, three-motor electric system, and as that starts running out of puff, its monstrous 1,100-hp, 5.0-liter twin turbo V8 is really starting to come on song, in a single speed that's geared to top out at 403 km/h (250 mph). It's a car, in other words, that's almost custom designed to ace this test. And ace it, it did.

At the Rada airfield near the town of Lidkoping, Sweden, driver Sonny Persson took advantage of perfect, windless weather conditions to lay a heavy boot into the Regera, accelerating from a standstill to 400 km/h in a blistering 22.87 seconds. This despite uneven track conditions on the airstrip, which forced him to gently swerve around bumps rather than just holding the car straight.

Then it was time to hit the brakes, and the Regera was able to suck all that speed back to an almost daintily controlled stop in just 8.62 seconds. The total time: 31.49 seconds. The total distance required for the feat? 2,048.46 meters (1.273 mi). Wild stuff. The only remaining challenger would appear to be Hennessey's Venom F5, which its makers claim should be able to do 0-400-0 in less than 30 seconds – but it'll be tough without the help of a hybrid system to get it off the line.

At the end of the video below, Persson and Koenigsegg talk about how the ethos behind the Regera is "first to 400 wins." Tick. An engineer then asks "what about top speed?" and Persson says "hold my beer." Cute. So it seems we can expect the Jesko to have a stab at breaking into the 300-mph club to join Bugatti's Chiron Super Sport 300+ very soon.

It's such fun to watch these guys testing the world's most powerful production cars against one another.

Koenigsegg Regera 0-400-0 km/h #WORLDRECORD

Source: Koenigsegg