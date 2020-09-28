Hyundai debuts RM20e electrified race car at Auto China 2020

Hyundai has continued the exploration of high-performance motor vehicles under its N sub-brand, whipping the covers of a new electrified race car at Auto China 2020 over the weekend. Produced in partnership with Rimac, the RM20e prototype is both a cutting-edge electrified racer and a harbinger of things to come, with the South Korean automaker looking to make sustainable drivetrains a common theme of its pursuits in the high-performance arena.

The RM20e follows earlier RM14, RM15, RM16 and RM19 “Racing Midship” prototypes, and is similarly built off a rear-drive midship powertrain architecture. What’s new is electrification, with four electric motors onboard that deliver a total of 810 hp and 960 Nm (708 lb-ft), propelling the RM20e from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than three seconds, on the way to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 9.88 seconds.

Hyundai describes its RM platform as a "rolling lab" for its high-performance technologies, serving as a testbed to perfect high-performance technologies before they make their way to future N vehicles. In keeping with that, the RM20e’s top speed is listed as 250 km/h (155 mph), while the two-door coupe draws its power from a 60-kWh battery pack capable of 800-volt fast-charging.

The body is cut from the same mold as the Veloster N, and the inside is fitted with Sabelt sports seats, six-point safety harnesses and a dedicated E-drive instrument cluster. Down below, meanwhile, are 19-inch alloy wheels housed inside flared wheel arches.

“Our new electrified RM20e pushes the proven RM platform forcefully into a new, environmentally-focused decade of the 21st century, stretching the performance envelope of electrification on normal road environments,” says Albert Biermann President and Head of Research and Development Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “RM20e represents a revolutionary new chapter of electrified performance for the Racing Midship series, and our N engineers continue to garner valuable insights in the arena of zero-emission performance dynamics.”

The electrified RM20e can be seen strutting its stuff in the video below.

