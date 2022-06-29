© 2022 New Atlas
Automotive

Hyundai goes super-low drag with new Ioniq 6 electric streamliner sedan

By Loz Blain
June 28, 2022
Hyundai goes super-low drag with new Ioniq 6 electric streamliner sedan
Hyundai has revealed a radically different look and an 0.21 drag coefficient for its Ioniq 6 "electric streamliner" sedan
Hyundai has revealed a radically different look and an 0.21 drag coefficient for its Ioniq 6 "electric streamliner" sedan
View 9 Images
Hyundai has revealed a radically different look and an 0.21 drag coefficient for its Ioniq 6 "electric streamliner" sedan
1/9
Hyundai has revealed a radically different look and an 0.21 drag coefficient for its Ioniq 6 "electric streamliner" sedan
Tidy interior with mood highlights
2/9
Tidy interior with mood highlights
Dual 12-inch screens, one of them touchable
3/9
Dual 12-inch screens, one of them touchable
A drag coefficient of 0.21 is the lowest Hyundai has ever achieved
4/9
A drag coefficient of 0.21 is the lowest Hyundai has ever achieved
Can be parked in front of auroras where appropriate
5/9
Can be parked in front of auroras where appropriate
Curvaceous low-drag profile is certainly a departure from the Ioniq 5
6/9
Curvaceous low-drag profile is certainly a departure from the Ioniq 5
full specifications are to be revealed in July
7/9
full specifications are to be revealed in July
Flush door handles and optional low-drag electronic mirrors
8/9
Flush door handles and optional low-drag electronic mirrors
"Parametric pixels" provide animated light accents around the vehicle
9/9
"Parametric pixels" provide animated light accents around the vehicle
View gallery - 9 images

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 SUV kicked off the company's all-electric range in the best possible fashion, taking out multiple World Car of the Year 2022 awards, selling out in advance all over the place and generally making an excellent impression with its angular, tidy, spacious design, practical range and power figures, and competitive pricing.

The company has now given us a first look at its difficult second album, the Ioniq 6. Built upon the same E-GMP battery-electric architecture as the 5, the 6 is conceived as an "electrified streamliner" four-door sedan, and its curvy, Porsche-adjacent bubble-car look is certainly a departure from the sharp angles on the SUV.

It's there for a reason; the Ioniq 6's single-curve aerodynamic profile contributes to a drag coefficient of 0.21, a figure that'll put it up there with some of the world's lowest-drag production cars, notably the Lucid Air, which recently achieved an impressive 520-mile (832-km) EPA range figure.

Aero touches include a low nose, active front air flaps, wheel gap reducers, a small rear winglet, optional low-drag camera mirrors, and a fully covered undercarriage. What'll this all mean for range? Well, full specifications won't be dropping until next month, but we'd certainly expect it to be efficient on the highway.

Dual 12-inch screens, one of them touchable
Dual 12-inch screens, one of them touchable

The design carries over the Ioniq 5's use of "parametric pixels" – indeed, there are more than 700 of these little light features dotted about the place, with clusters in the headlight, taillight, rear wing brake light, air vents and center console providing some visual flair and animation where appropriate. There's even four of 'em on the steering wheel, to remind you you're driving an Ioniq every time you honk the horn.

The flat-floored interior is said to be spacious and comfy. The dash looks familiar, with its 12-inch infotainment touchscreen and 12-inch non-touch digital instrument cluster. Mood lighting sets off the dash and puts some nice stripey textures on the doors. If you want to really flout your eco-credentials, you can order it with seat covers made out of recycled PET bottles, "bio-paint" derived from vegetable oils, and carpets made from recycled fishing net.

Full specifications and features will be revealed when the Ioniq 6 launches in July, and time will tell if the market declares the look of the new Ioniq to be iconiq or ironiq.

As you bate your breath, enjoy a rampantly self-indulgent video below and plenty of photos in the gallery.

IONIQ 6 Design Reveal | Hyundai

Source: Hyundai

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

AutomotiveHyundaiioniqElectric Vehicles
No comments
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007, and has since proven himself as a photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer, as well as a senior features writer. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he's covered just about everything for New Atlas, concentrating lately on eVTOLs, hydrogen, energy, aviation, audiovisual, weird stuff and things that go fast.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!