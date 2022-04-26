© 2022 New Atlas
Hyundai lunges into RV future with 4- and 11-seat Staria camper vans

By C.C. Weiss
April 25, 2022
Hyundai's Staria Lounge Camper 4 comes with a full conversion that includes two beds, indoor and outdoor dining space, an indoor kitchen, and a smart home control touchscreen
The slide-out table creates a seamless tailgate dining area and work space
The Camper 4 includes a long sidewall kitchen/storage console and a fold-down lower bed
Integrated LED lighting in the pop-up sleeper roof
Water and electrical hookups on the Staria Lounge Camper 4
The Camper 11 lacks the kitchen and dining amenities of the Camper 4 but seats a total of 11 people and sleeps four on its fold-down seats and pop-up roof bed
Both Staria camper vans include an electric pop-up roof
Hyundai makes the camper as ultramodern as the Staria van it's based on, adding a 12.1-in command center touchscreen for easily controlling and monitoring camper equipment
The Hyundai Staria lends its futuristic looks to a sleek camper van family
The Camper 4 comes standard with an awning, while the 11 offers it as an option
Along with traditional sun-reflecting RV white, the Staria Campers are available in black
Already a year old, the Hyundai Staria van still looks more like a brand-new concept vehicle than most actual concept cars. However, it's the real deal, a futuristic take on the MPV available from dealerships in markets around the world. Hyundai tipped early on that it had planned its own Staria camper van, a successor to the pop-top Grand Starex camper, and it's now debuted a pair of mini-RVs that blend the Staria's visionary looks and cutting-edge driving technologies with modern smart-camping comforts. Buyers can choose from a familiar four-person family pop-top or an 11-person semi-camper shuttle.

We're not sure Hyundai's own campers are quite as impressive as a Staria with balcony bedroom and electric privacy glass, but they're very practical vans that run the full gamut from traveling mini-smart home to overnighting adventure shuttle.

The Hyundai Staria lends its futuristic looks to a sleek camper van family
The Hyundai Staria lends its futuristic looks to a sleek camper van family

The highlight of the two-van series is the Staria Lounge Camper 4, a classic mid-size van camper aimed at comfortably accommodating the family of four throughout the week and on multi-day weekend adventures. Using an electric-lift pop-up roof, the Camper 4 sleeps two people on an upper bed and another two on the folding rear bench bed down below. During the drive, it seats all four on the front seats and two-seat bench.

The generously equipped Camper 4 includes a side kitchen with sink and 36-L fridge. It offers both indoor and outdoor dining thanks to a folding indoor table and a slide-out rear table for al fresca dining under the tailgate. The third-row rear bench doesn't offer belted seating for the ride to camp, but it can set up as a reclined lounge before folding flat to function as the rear section of the bed.

The Camper 4 includes a long sidewall kitchen/storage console and a fold-down lower bed
The Camper 4 includes a long sidewall kitchen/storage console and a fold-down lower bed

Tying the small but capable Camper 4 together is a 12.1-in touchscreen command center mounted over the kitchen. It offers control and monitoring of systems and features like the lighting, climate and pop-up roof. The camper also includes standard 70-L fresh and 40-L waste water tanks, a leisure battery and shore power electrical hookup, and an outdoor awning with integrated LED lighting.

For those who require (much) more everyday people-moving capacity, the Staria Lounge Camper 11 provides a unique mix: 11 seats of passenger space and a four-berth light camper. It seems like an intriguing solution for families who might need a particularly high-capacity MPV during the week for taking their kids and friends to and from school, sports practice and other daily activities but also want a simple camper for taking getaways on a whim. The combination of pop-up electric sleeper roof and full-width folding sleeping platform sleeps up to four people, and additional seat-fillers along for the journey could always pitch a tent or two outside.

The Camper 11 lacks the kitchen and dining amenities of the Camper 4 but seats a total of 11 people and sleeps four on its fold-down seats and pop-up roof bed
The Camper 11 lacks the kitchen and dining amenities of the Camper 4 but seats a total of 11 people and sleeps four on its fold-down seats and pop-up roof bed

Both Camper models come built atop a well-equipped Staria Lounge with 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine, eight-speed transmission and full suite of driver-assistance features like lane maintenance assistance, smart cruise control, and rear side/cross-traffic collision avoidance assistance. Both 2WD and 4WD options are available.

Hyundai announced the new Staria Lounge Camper lineup last week, setting the base price for the Camper 11 at KRW49.47 million (approx. US$39,600) and the Camper 4 at KRW68.58 million ($54,875). Unfortunately, it looks like these will join the innovative Porest motorhome in remaining corralled inside Hyundai's domestic market. The Staria itself, however, has made it to various markets, including Europe and Australia (no, not the US), and we'll continue keeping an eye out for the first Staria camper vans in those global markets, whether they come directly from Hyundai or the always-industrious camper aftermarket.

Source: Hyundai (Korean)

