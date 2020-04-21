© 2020 New Atlas
Hyundai adds 8-speed DCT and 20-second turbo boost to the Veloster N

By Loz Blain
April 20, 2020
A sporty 8-speed DCT and turbo overboost are among the new toys for the 2020 Veloster N
Lightweight bucket seats covered in Alcantara are a neat new option
A newly-updated Hyundai Veloster N aims to take sporty Korean hot hatch driving to the next level, with an 8-speed DCT and a videogame-like 20-second "N Grin Shift" turbo overboost adding giggles to the ride.

It's still far more hot hatch than sports car, retaining its 275-odd horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, but 275 is an excellent number of ponies to encourage full-throttle corner exits and real-world thrashings in a small, nimble machine like this. 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) is a 5.6-second proposition, which won't make any hats fly off but should still feel fun.

The N DCT transmission is electronically actuated, allowing multi-mode operation for comfort shifting, sports shifting, fuel efficiency and other considerations. Smashing the throttle down over 90 percent engages "N Power Shift," prioritizing max-torque upshifts, and when the car decides "road conditions are optimal for dynamic driving," it can automatically engage "N Track Sense Shift," which attempts to pick gears just like a racer would. Fun!

Rev matching, launch control and overboost are updated for the new transmission, and there's some other nice touches like automatic engagement of engine braking on downhills to reduce brake pad wear.

The infotainment system gets a bigger 8-inch touchscreen and a JBL audio system. The seats are optionable up to Alcantara-covered sporty buckets if you like. It's a nice little update to a fun little car that's clearly built to be driven hard. A nice option to add to a list that would include the Honda Civic Type R, the Renault Megane RS, The Volkswagen Golf R and the Ford Focus ST.

The Veloster N will roll in Korea this month, with other markets to follow.

Source: Hyundai

