Jaguar's wild Type 00 EV looks like nothing else on Paris roads

Love it or hate it, Jaguar's done a great job of getting people talking about the brand while it reinvents itself. The latest effort in that direction is getting its polarizing Type 00 EV concept onto Parisian streets for the first time – with actor Barry Keoghan in tow.

We've seen the Type 00 in renders, on stage, at posh events, and in studio photos – but out in the wild, it's quite something. Allow me to bombard you with a few pictures of the car out on the road for a look at its outsized proportions and unreal matte finish.

The concept car's flowing shape, long lines, and smooth finish make for a striking look Jaguar

Here it is looking all practical with luggage space:

Somehow there's a boot/trunk in this design-forward two-seater Jaguar

Even in seemingly raw footage, it looks otherwordly – whether in a good way or bad is up to the beholder:

Exclusive from Paris! Jaguar Type 00 – The Supercar of the Future

There's another polished clip from Jaguar, if you're still curious.

While Jaguar's new design language clearly isn't for everyone, I like the fact that it's taking big long strides in this decidedly different direction. For all the talk about the company killing a once-beloved brand, it's not like people were buying Jags in large numbers in recent years. Global sales had dropped from over 180,000 units a year in 2018-2019 to under 67,000 in 2023-2024.

So maybe it could indeed be worth identifying a new audience interested in bold design that, at the very least, doesn't resemble anything else on the market today. And hey, Jaguar's upcoming production four-door GT that's currently being tested doesn't look all that nuts.

The Type 00's butterfly doors are perfect for movie star photo ops Jaguar

The British marque is set to begin selling a fresh lineup of EVs starting next year, starting with the aforementioned sedan. That's expected to cost over US$165,000 and deliver a massive 430 miles (692 km) of range. If it can make as much noise as this concept when it arrives, Jaguar could have a fighting chance at making a real comeback.

Source: Jaguar / Instagram