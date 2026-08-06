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Automotive

Lamborghini pays homage to past great with new Revuelto edition

By Aaron Turpen
August 05, 2026
Lamborghini pays homage to past great with new Revuelto edition
When it debuted in 1966, the Miura set the stage for every supercar since
When it debuted in 1966, the Miura set the stage for every supercar since
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When it debuted in 1966, the Miura set the stage for every supercar since
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When it debuted in 1966, the Miura set the stage for every supercar since
An array of Miuras past and present will be presented at Monterey Car Week on August 16
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An array of Miuras past and present will be presented at Monterey Car Week on August 16
The current Miura's V12 hybrid engine produces over 1,000 horsepower
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The current Miura's V12 hybrid engine produces over 1,000 horsepower
Only 99 units of the new Homage special edition Miura will be produced
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Only 99 units of the new Homage special edition Miura will be produced
Liveries for the special edition Miura Homage will include callbacks to the original's two-tone motif
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Liveries for the special edition Miura Homage will include callbacks to the original's two-tone motif
Owners of original 1966 Miura models can opt to purchase the Homage version in matching livery
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Owners of original 1966 Miura models can opt to purchase the Homage version in matching livery
Small details on the Homage models throw back to the original 1966 Miura
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Small details on the Homage models throw back to the original 1966 Miura
View gallery - 7 images

Lamborghini has never been shy about mining its own history for inspiration. The difference this time is that it's reaching back to the car that arguably invented the modern supercar.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic Miura, Lamborghini has unveiled the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage, a limited-production special edition of its flagship V12 plug-in hybrid. Only 99 examples will be built through the company's Ad Personam personalization program, with the car to make its public debut during Monterey Car Week (August 7-16, 2026) in California, displayed alongside a collection of other Miuras on August 16.

The Miura hardly needs an introduction among enthusiasts. Introduced in 1966, the mid-engined V12 coupe wrote the rulebook for exotic performance cars with its groundbreaking layout, dramatic styling, and performance that exceeded 180 mph (290 km/h). Many historians consider it the world's first true supercar.

Buyers can choose from nine heritage paint colors inspired by original Miura finishes, including Rosso Arancio, Verde Scandal, Blu Tahiti, Giallo, and Nero Noctis. Two exclusive two-tone liveries echo one of the Miura's defining styling features by contrasting the lower bodywork with the main body color. One combines Oro Elios accents with shiny gold wheels, while the other pairs Grigio Nimbus detailing with matte titanium-finished wheels.

Several small details complete the tribute. A dedicated Miura 60 emblem sits above the Revuelto script near the rear wheel arch, the rear Lamborghini badge is finished in gloss black to mirror the original Miura, and black brake calipers and matte black exhaust tips round out the exterior treatment.

Inside, Lamborghini has recreated one of the Miura's most recognizable design elements: the distinctive "cannelloni" seat pattern. Matching leather extends across the center tunnel, doors, and rear bulkhead, while special "Miura 60" embroidery between the seats reminds occupants they're in something more rare than the average Revuelto. Each car also receives a carbon-fiber plaque identifying it as one of the 99 examples built. Owners fortunate enough to already have a classic Miura can even work with Lamborghini's Ad Personam division to recreate the original color combination of their vintage car if it falls outside the nine standard heritage colors.

Only 99 units of the new Homage special edition Miura will be produced
Only 99 units of the new Homage special edition Miura will be produced

Mechanically, the special edition is identical to the standard Revuelto. That means a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 working alongside three electric motors and a plug-in hybrid system to produce a combined output of 1,015 CV (around 1,001 hp). Lamborghini claims a 0-100-km/h (62-mph) sprint of just 2.5 seconds and a top speed exceeding 350 km/h (217 mph).

Limited editions celebrating historic models are nothing new in the supercar world, but this one feels more appropriate than most. The Miura wasn't merely another successful Lamborghini. It established the template every V12 flagship, from the Countach to today's Revuelto, has followed.

Of course, with production capped at 99 units, most enthusiasts will only ever see the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage behind a velvet rope at Monterey or in climate-controlled collections. That's probably fitting. The original Miura became an icon through equal parts engineering brilliance and scarcity. Sixty years later, Lamborghini appears determined to preserve both traditions.

As with most vehicles like this, Lamborghini hasn’t announced its price. Because if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.

Source: Lamborghini

View gallery - 7 images

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AutomotiveLamborghinimiuramonterey auto weekMonterey Car Week
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Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is an automotive journalist based in Wyoming, USA, with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.

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